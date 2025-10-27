Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
10:35 27.10.2025

Russian attacks in Sumy region kills 1, injures 16

1 min read
Russian attacks in Sumy region kills 1, injures 16

As a result of Russian UAV strikes on the territory of Sumy region, one civilian was killed and 16 more people were injured in the past 24 hours, Sumy Regional Military Administration head Oleh Hryhorov has said.

"Bilopil community - a 36-year-old man was injured; Sumy - a 44-year-old woman was injured; Mykolaiv rural community - a 69-year-old man was killed, 14 people were injured, including two children aged 8 and 15," he said on Telegram on Monday morning.

In total, the invaders carried out 99 attacks on 35 settlements in 18 communities of the region.

As a result of the attacks, private houses, civil infrastructure and high-rise buildings were damaged.

The air alert in the area lasted 24 hours.

Tags: #sumy_region

MORE ABOUT

09:13 27.10.2025
Russian air attacks leave part of Sumy region without electricity

Russian air attacks leave part of Sumy region without electricity

09:05 20.10.2025
Train delays plague Sumy route after enemy strikes Ukrzaliznytsia infrastructure

Train delays plague Sumy route after enemy strikes Ukrzaliznytsia infrastructure

09:33 07.10.2025
Russia continues attacking settlements in Sumy region – Hryhorov

Russia continues attacking settlements in Sumy region – Hryhorov

12:58 04.10.2025
Invaders attack train station in Shostka, injuring about 30 passengers on Kyiv-Shostka train

Invaders attack train station in Shostka, injuring about 30 passengers on Kyiv-Shostka train

09:11 01.10.2025
Russian shelling injures 3 civilians in Sumy region

Russian shelling injures 3 civilians in Sumy region

12:35 22.09.2025
Ukrainian Red Cross assists locally after Russian airstrikes in Zaporizhia and Sumy

Ukrainian Red Cross assists locally after Russian airstrikes in Zaporizhia and Sumy

12:21 16.09.2025
Russian shells Sumy region 97 times during day, injuring 9 residents – Hryhorov

Russian shells Sumy region 97 times during day, injuring 9 residents – Hryhorov

13:45 01.09.2025
Russian mine blows up retired couple on motorcycle in Sumy region

Russian mine blows up retired couple on motorcycle in Sumy region

09:36 25.08.2025
Russian strikes kill 1, wound 9 in Sumy

Russian strikes kill 1, wound 9 in Sumy

21:01 20.08.2025
Interior Minister about Sumy region: We strengthening capabilities of emergency services to respond quickly, save people

Interior Minister about Sumy region: We strengthening capabilities of emergency services to respond quickly, save people

HOT NEWS

EU focuses Ukraine support for 2026-2027 on Russian assets - European Commission

Estonia allocates EUR 150,000 to support Ukraine's energy system – Foreign Minister

Zelenskyy: Ukraine and Europe will work on ceasefire plan

Ukraine is actively working with allies to accelerate the delivery of air defense systems this year - FM Sybiha

Sybiha confirms Witkoff's invitation to Ukraine

LATEST

Cabinet simplifies access to subvention for restoring temporary housing for displaced persons

Estonia will never recognize changes to Ukraine's borders by force – foreign minister

Special Operations Forces destroy frontline fuel and oil depots belonging to occupiers

Ukraine Investment Framework okays launching 11 projects in various sectors

National Guard: Rodynske in Donetsk region under control of Ukrainian Defense Forces

Prosecutor General: Enemy kills 661 children, destroys/damages more than 4,500 schools and kindergartens during the war

Russians attack Stepnohirska community: one person dies - Zaporizhia Administration

Italian court okays extradition of Ukrainian national Kuznetsov to Germany in Nord Stream case - media

EU focuses Ukraine support for 2026-2027 on Russian assets - European Commission

Ukrainian ministry begins drafting concept for electric vehicle charging infrastructure

AD
AD