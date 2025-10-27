Russian attacks in Sumy region kills 1, injures 16

As a result of Russian UAV strikes on the territory of Sumy region, one civilian was killed and 16 more people were injured in the past 24 hours, Sumy Regional Military Administration head Oleh Hryhorov has said.

"Bilopil community - a 36-year-old man was injured; Sumy - a 44-year-old woman was injured; Mykolaiv rural community - a 69-year-old man was killed, 14 people were injured, including two children aged 8 and 15," he said on Telegram on Monday morning.

In total, the invaders carried out 99 attacks on 35 settlements in 18 communities of the region.

As a result of the attacks, private houses, civil infrastructure and high-rise buildings were damaged.

The air alert in the area lasted 24 hours.