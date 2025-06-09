Petition to build Central Park in Kyiv on the site of the former tram depot gains necessary votes

A petition on the Kyiv City Council website calling for the creation of a Central Park on the site of the former tram depot at the corner of Antonovych and Dilova streets has garnered the 6,000 votes needed for consideration.

According to the petition platform on the Kyiv City Council website, the petition was submitted on April 16 and as of June 9, it had garnered the 6,000 votes needed for consideration.

"It is proposed to create a Central Park on the site of the former tram depot within the boundaries of Antonovych, Dilova and Korolenkivska streets," the petition states.

It is noted that today there is an abandoned, flooded pit there, which remained after the unsuccessful start of construction of a residential complex.

"At the same time, nature and time have taken their toll, and now this place looks more like a real green oasis with a lake in the middle of the real stone jungle of the city's business center," the petitioner added.