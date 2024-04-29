Facts

19:51 29.04.2024

Petition for removing Bulgakov from public space in Kyiv raises necessary number of votes

A petition on the website of Kyiv City Council calling for the removal of Russian writer Mikhail Bulgakov from the public space of the capital has raised the 6,000 votes required for consideration.

The petition was submitted on April 8 and, as of April 25, received the 6,000 votes.

"I am asking Kyiv City State Administration, Kyiv City Military Administration, Kyiv City Council to carry out organizational and legal measures for the complete removal (dismantling) from the public space of the monument to Mikhail Bulgakov (13 Andriyivsky Uzviz), the memorial plaque to Mikhail Bulgakov (13 Andriyivsky Uzviz), renaming and changing the exhibition of the branch of the municipal Museum of the History of Kyiv City – the Literary and Memorial Museum of Mukhail Bulgakov (13 Andriyivsky Uzviz)," it is said in the text of the petition.

According to the author of the petition, the presence of a memorial plaque, monument and museum of Bulgakov in the public space of Kyiv is a violation of the law on the condemnation and prohibition of the propaganda of Russian imperial policy in Ukraine and the decolonization of toponymy.

As reported, in March, the Expert Commission of the Ukrainian Institute of National Remembrance to determine whether objects belong to the symbols of Russian imperial policy stated that the use of the names of the Russian writer Mikhail Bulgakov in toponymy and the establishment of monuments to him is propaganda of Russian imperial policy.

The Bulgakov Literary and Memorial Museum considers the conclusions on Bulgakov to be tendentious and superficial.

In August 2022, the National Union of Writers of Ukraine advocated the closure of the Bulgakov Museum in Kyiv and the opening of the museum of the Ukrainian composer Oleksandr Koshits instead.

In February 2024 in Kyiv, as part of derusification and decommunization in the Sviatoshynsky district, Bulgakov Street was renamed in honor of Vakhtang Kikabidze.

