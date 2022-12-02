Facts

17:42 02.12.2022

Reznikov on petition to cut off electricity, water to Russian embassy in Prague: time for terrorist to get taste of what they doing to civilian population of Ukraine

1 min read
Reznikov on petition to cut off electricity, water to Russian embassy in Prague: time for terrorist to get taste of what they doing to civilian population of Ukraine

Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov welcomed the creation in the Czech Republic of a petition to cut off electricity and water supply to the Russian embassy in Prague.

"It's time for the terrorist state to get a taste of its own medicine, to get a flavour of what they are doing to the civilian population of Ukraine," Reznikov tweeted on Friday.

According to him, this initiative could be "a good example for our partner states in Europe and across the world."

A petition to cut off the electricity and water supply to the Russian embassy in Prague was published on the Czech portal of electronic petitions. It was created by representatives of the Arms for Ukraine movement and as of the evening of December 2, it had already been signed 10,633 times.

Tags: #petition #reznikov

MORE ABOUT

16:54 28.11.2022
Russia launches more than 16,000 missile strikes on Ukraine for nine months – Reznikov

Russia launches more than 16,000 missile strikes on Ukraine for nine months – Reznikov

17:44 22.11.2022
Occupation forces have 13% of Iskander, 37% of Kalibr, half of Kh-101, Kh-555 missiles left in stock – Reznikov

Occupation forces have 13% of Iskander, 37% of Kalibr, half of Kh-101, Kh-555 missiles left in stock – Reznikov

13:29 18.11.2022
Next year, Ukraine to be able to independently meet all the needs of defense forces in bulletproof vests and helmets – Reznikov

Next year, Ukraine to be able to independently meet all the needs of defense forces in bulletproof vests and helmets – Reznikov

17:08 07.11.2022
New supervisory boards of five alienated enterprises formed – Reznikov

New supervisory boards of five alienated enterprises formed – Reznikov

15:04 05.11.2022
Reznikov sends Zelensky, Stefanchuk, Shmyhal report on Defense Ministry team's key one-year results at post of Defense Minister

Reznikov sends Zelensky, Stefanchuk, Shmyhal report on Defense Ministry team's key one-year results at post of Defense Minister

15:15 26.10.2022
AFU's advance in south slows down due to rainy weather – Reznikov

AFU's advance in south slows down due to rainy weather – Reznikov

12:14 26.10.2022
Ukraine awaits US deliveries of Switchblade 600 drones – Reznikov

Ukraine awaits US deliveries of Switchblade 600 drones – Reznikov

09:31 24.10.2022
Kyiv invites UN, IAEA to visit Ukraine in response to Russia's nuclear blackmail – Reznikov

Kyiv invites UN, IAEA to visit Ukraine in response to Russia's nuclear blackmail – Reznikov

17:01 17.10.2022
Ukraine to receive first NASAMS air defense systems soon – Reznikov

Ukraine to receive first NASAMS air defense systems soon – Reznikov

14:21 13.10.2022
Understanding of what, when and how partners can deliver to Ukraine to 'close the sky' will be next month – Reznikov

Understanding of what, when and how partners can deliver to Ukraine to 'close the sky' will be next month – Reznikov

AD

HOT NEWS

General Staff: During day, strikes carried out on 17 places of accumulation of invaders, their equipment

Spain provides Ukraine with first Hawk air defense systems

Ukrainian embassy in Spain also receives bloody package, police cordon off institution for security reasons – MFA

NSDC imposes sanctions on Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra governor Pavel, ex-MP Novinsky

European Commission proposes five-year prison term for assisting Russia in circumventing sanctions

LATEST

General Staff: During day, strikes carried out on 17 places of accumulation of invaders, their equipment

Spain provides Ukraine with first Hawk air defense systems

Ukrainian embassy in Spain also receives bloody package, police cordon off institution for security reasons – MFA

NSDC imposes sanctions on Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra governor Pavel, ex-MP Novinsky

European Commission proposes five-year prison term for assisting Russia in circumventing sanctions

Movement of Russian troops in Zaporizhia region may indicate inability to protect critical areas – ISW

Russian army loses more than 90,000 of military personnel since start of full–scale invasion of Ukraine - AFU General Staff

SBU notifies of suspicion Metropolitan of Kirovohrad diocese of UOC (MP) from Patriarch Kirill's entourage, bishop not detained

USA trying to negotiate transfer of NASAMS air defense systems from Middle East to Kyiv - media

Ukrainian prosecutor general discusses in Hague with colleagues from 20 countries creation of temporary prosecutor's office on strategy of investigating crime of aggression

AD
AD
AD
AD