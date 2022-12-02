Reznikov on petition to cut off electricity, water to Russian embassy in Prague: time for terrorist to get taste of what they doing to civilian population of Ukraine

Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov welcomed the creation in the Czech Republic of a petition to cut off electricity and water supply to the Russian embassy in Prague.

"It's time for the terrorist state to get a taste of its own medicine, to get a flavour of what they are doing to the civilian population of Ukraine," Reznikov tweeted on Friday.

According to him, this initiative could be "a good example for our partner states in Europe and across the world."

A petition to cut off the electricity and water supply to the Russian embassy in Prague was published on the Czech portal of electronic petitions. It was created by representatives of the Arms for Ukraine movement and as of the evening of December 2, it had already been signed 10,633 times.