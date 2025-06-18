Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:01 18.06.2025

Kyiv officials nix second petition to preserve Zhyntiy Market

2 min read
Kyiv officials nix second petition to preserve Zhyntiy Market

The Kyiv authorities have rejected another petition calling for the protection and preservation of Rye Market (Zhytniy Rynok) in the capital.

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko's response to the petition, as well as in the response to the previous one with similar content, states that the final decision on the single property complex of the Municipal Enterprise Zhytniy Rynok will be made taking into account the results of the processing by the Department of Cultural Heritage Protection of the executive body of the Kyiv City State Administration of the issue of including (not including) the relevant object in the List of Cultural Heritage Objects and consideration of the issue by the Kyiv City Council.

As reported, in January 2025, the Kyiv City Council published a draft decision, according to which it was proposed to privatize Zhytniy Rynok, with the condition of preserving the functionality, appearance and integrity of the property complex and mandatory repairs within three years.

On May 21, a petition on the Kyiv City Council website calling for the preservation of the architectural heritage of the Zhytniy Market in the capital and the establishment of fair rules for its privatization gained the necessary number of votes for consideration. The Kyiv authorities rejected this petition, noting that the final decision on the market would be made taking into account the results of the Kyiv City Council's decisions.

On May 30, a second petition calling for the protection, preservation, and prevention of the privatization of the Zhytniy Market building gained votes.

Tags: #petition #zhytniy_rynok

MORE ABOUT

16:08 09.06.2025
Petition to build Central Park in Kyiv on the site of the former tram depot gains necessary votes

Petition to build Central Park in Kyiv on the site of the former tram depot gains necessary votes

11:42 01.11.2024
Govt in war conditions fulfills standards for minimum salary in budget sector – Shmyhal

Govt in war conditions fulfills standards for minimum salary in budget sector – Shmyhal

16:03 30.04.2024
POWs' phone calls to relatives important for conveying unbiased information to Russians – Shmyhal in response to petition

POWs' phone calls to relatives important for conveying unbiased information to Russians – Shmyhal in response to petition

19:51 29.04.2024
Petition for removing Bulgakov from public space in Kyiv raises necessary number of votes

Petition for removing Bulgakov from public space in Kyiv raises necessary number of votes

17:41 12.04.2024
Petition to Cabinet calling to suspend provision of phone communications to Russian POWs receives 25,000 votes

Petition to Cabinet calling to suspend provision of phone communications to Russian POWs receives 25,000 votes

19:17 02.11.2023
Work on improving mechanism of registration, control over targeted use of humanitarian aid continues – Shmyhal in response to petition

Work on improving mechanism of registration, control over targeted use of humanitarian aid continues – Shmyhal in response to petition

17:42 02.12.2022
Reznikov on petition to cut off electricity, water to Russian embassy in Prague: time for terrorist to get taste of what they doing to civilian population of Ukraine

Reznikov on petition to cut off electricity, water to Russian embassy in Prague: time for terrorist to get taste of what they doing to civilian population of Ukraine

13:16 17.08.2022
Zelensky instructs Shmyhal, Stefanchuk to consider citizens' proposals on salaries for MPs, Cabinet members at minimum living wage

Zelensky instructs Shmyhal, Stefanchuk to consider citizens' proposals on salaries for MPs, Cabinet members at minimum living wage

12:37 26.10.2020
Zelensky urged to submit bill to liquidate District Administrative Court of Kyiv - petition

Zelensky urged to submit bill to liquidate District Administrative Court of Kyiv - petition

15:45 04.09.2019
Volodymyr-Volynsky Poultry Farm calling to sign petition to ban from using antibiotics in agriculture

Volodymyr-Volynsky Poultry Farm calling to sign petition to ban from using antibiotics in agriculture

HOT NEWS

AFU General Staff: Defense forces in Sivero-Slobozhanske and Kursk directions repel 17 attacks

In first five months of 2025, twice as many civilians die due to Russian attacks than in the same period last year – Shmyhal

Death toll of Russian missile strike on 9-storey building in Kyiv grows to 23 – State Emergency Service

Death toll of Russian missile in Solomiansky district of Kyiv increases to 21 people

Parliament adopts law on dual citizenship

LATEST

LC Waikiki to open store in Cosmo Multimall mall in Kyiv

Klymenko: Search operation at site of Russian missile strike on nine-story building in Kyiv completed

Former US Ambassador to Ukraine Brink to run for Congress

AFU General Staff: Defense forces in Sivero-Slobozhanske and Kursk directions repel 17 attacks

Cabinet authorizes registration, issuance, and exchange of seafarer's identity cards for Ukrainian citizens abroad

In first five months of 2025, twice as many civilians die due to Russian attacks than in the same period last year – Shmyhal

Health Ministry on trip of WHO Regional Director to aggressor country: official visits to Russia should be suspended

NATO Hackathon on countering FPV on fiber optics collects record number of proposals, quarter from Ukraine

MFA: 293 Ukrainian citizens confirm their intention to leave Israel with Embassy’s assistance. Eighty-five citizens express their desire to leave Iran

Emergency Service: Number of victims of Russian attack on Kyiv on June 17 increased to 28

AD
AD