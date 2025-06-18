Kyiv officials nix second petition to preserve Zhyntiy Market

The Kyiv authorities have rejected another petition calling for the protection and preservation of Rye Market (Zhytniy Rynok) in the capital.

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko's response to the petition, as well as in the response to the previous one with similar content, states that the final decision on the single property complex of the Municipal Enterprise Zhytniy Rynok will be made taking into account the results of the processing by the Department of Cultural Heritage Protection of the executive body of the Kyiv City State Administration of the issue of including (not including) the relevant object in the List of Cultural Heritage Objects and consideration of the issue by the Kyiv City Council.

As reported, in January 2025, the Kyiv City Council published a draft decision, according to which it was proposed to privatize Zhytniy Rynok, with the condition of preserving the functionality, appearance and integrity of the property complex and mandatory repairs within three years.

On May 21, a petition on the Kyiv City Council website calling for the preservation of the architectural heritage of the Zhytniy Market in the capital and the establishment of fair rules for its privatization gained the necessary number of votes for consideration. The Kyiv authorities rejected this petition, noting that the final decision on the market would be made taking into account the results of the Kyiv City Council's decisions.

On May 30, a second petition calling for the protection, preservation, and prevention of the privatization of the Zhytniy Market building gained votes.