Facts

16:03 30.04.2024

POWs' phone calls to relatives important for conveying unbiased information to Russians – Shmyhal in response to petition

1 min read
POWs' phone calls to relatives important for conveying unbiased information to Russians – Shmyhal in response to petition

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal has said in response to a petition that phone conversations between prisoners of war (POW) and their relatives and friends in Russia perform an important informative function of providing objective information to Russians, which will help increase the number of POWs.

"Telephone conversations between prisoners of war and their relatives, friends and other persons perform an important informative function, which provides objective information to Russians that they should not be afraid to surrender, since Ukraine adheres to all the provisions of the Convention and ensures proper conditions of detention for prisoners of war," he said in response to relevant petition.

According to the prime minister, this in turn will contribute to an increase in the number of POWs, which will allow the release of more defenders of Ukraine who are in captivity of the aggressor state.

As reported, on April 12, a petition on the website of the Cabinet of Ministers calling to suspend the provision of telephone communications to Russian prisoners of war received the number of votes required for consideration.

Tags: #petition #shmyhal

MORE ABOUT

18:20 30.04.2024
PM on unblocking freight flow at Ukrainian-Polish border: We hope we've turned this page in relations with Poland

PM on unblocking freight flow at Ukrainian-Polish border: We hope we've turned this page in relations with Poland

17:32 30.04.2024
PM: Govt allocates additional UAH 15.5 bln for purchase of drones

PM: Govt allocates additional UAH 15.5 bln for purchase of drones

19:51 29.04.2024
Petition for removing Bulgakov from public space in Kyiv raises necessary number of votes

Petition for removing Bulgakov from public space in Kyiv raises necessary number of votes

16:02 27.04.2024
Shmyhal inspects construction of fortifications on border with Belarus in Volyn region

Shmyhal inspects construction of fortifications on border with Belarus in Volyn region

18:06 26.04.2024
Ukraine receives EUR 1.5 bln from EU as part of Ukraine Facility – PM

Ukraine receives EUR 1.5 bln from EU as part of Ukraine Facility – PM

15:04 22.04.2024
Of nearly $61 bln in total US aid, $49.9 bln provided for defense spending – Shmyhal

Of nearly $61 bln in total US aid, $49.9 bln provided for defense spending – Shmyhal

17:41 12.04.2024
Petition to Cabinet calling to suspend provision of phone communications to Russian POWs receives 25,000 votes

Petition to Cabinet calling to suspend provision of phone communications to Russian POWs receives 25,000 votes

14:26 12.04.2024
Govt makes changes to distribution of state subsidies for arrangement of shelters in schools - Shmyhal

Govt makes changes to distribution of state subsidies for arrangement of shelters in schools - Shmyhal

10:08 11.04.2024
PM after Russian night attack: energy facilities, TPPs were targets

PM after Russian night attack: energy facilities, TPPs were targets

18:04 09.04.2024
Shmyhal instructs departments to develop solutions for procurement of energy equipment

Shmyhal instructs departments to develop solutions for procurement of energy equipment

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy: We need significant acceleration in army supplies

MFA: Men of military age who update their data under law to be able to apply for consular services

PM: Govt allocates additional UAH 15.5 bln for purchase of drones

Zelenskyy: EU membership is a dream that will soon become a reality for Ukraine

There won’t be forced return of Ukrainian citizens of any gender or age to country at war – Stefanishyna

LATEST

Zelenskyy: We need significant acceleration in army supplies

MFA: Men of military age who update their data under law to be able to apply for consular services

Zelenskyy thanks Latvia for decision to provide new package of military assistance to Ukraine

Kuleba: Council of Europe's Committee of Ministers makes important decision towards putting Special Tribunal for Russia's crime aggression into action

Kyiv hands over 20 new Toyota Hilux pickup trucks to soldiers of third assault brigade – Klitschko

Dismantling of reinforced concrete tubes begins between subway stations Demiivska and Lybidska– Kyiv Metro

Trump considers it wrong for USA to provide more financial assistance to Ukraine than Europe

Zelenskyy thanks Norway for decision to increase support for Ukraine by $600 mln

First recruiting center for Ukrainian army opened in Kyiv

UN experts confirm that Russia used North Korea missiles to attack Kharkiv in Jan – media

AD
AD
AD
AD