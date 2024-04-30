POWs' phone calls to relatives important for conveying unbiased information to Russians – Shmyhal in response to petition

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal has said in response to a petition that phone conversations between prisoners of war (POW) and their relatives and friends in Russia perform an important informative function of providing objective information to Russians, which will help increase the number of POWs.

"Telephone conversations between prisoners of war and their relatives, friends and other persons perform an important informative function, which provides objective information to Russians that they should not be afraid to surrender, since Ukraine adheres to all the provisions of the Convention and ensures proper conditions of detention for prisoners of war," he said in response to relevant petition.

According to the prime minister, this in turn will contribute to an increase in the number of POWs, which will allow the release of more defenders of Ukraine who are in captivity of the aggressor state.

As reported, on April 12, a petition on the website of the Cabinet of Ministers calling to suspend the provision of telephone communications to Russian prisoners of war received the number of votes required for consideration.