Petition to Cabinet calling to suspend provision of phone communications to Russian POWs receives 25,000 votes

A petition on the website of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine calling to suspend the provision of telephone communications to Russian prisoners of war has received the 25,000 votes required for consideration.

According to the platform on the government website, the petition was submitted on March 22 and, as of April 12, had received the 25,000 votes required for consideration.

"We are the wives, mothers and sisters of our defenders, who are now in captivity. Our relatives have been scattered in Russian prisons for a long time. During all this incredibly long time, some of us received only a formal written notification from the International Committee of the Red Cross about the stay of our loved ones in captivity. Without information about their state of health, place of stay. Despite months of requests and demands, we cannot hear the voice of our defenders to make sure that they are really alive," according to the text of the petition.

At the same time, it is noted that Russian prisoners of war have the opportunity to contact their relatives.

"We ask that the provision of telephone communications to prisoners be suspended until Russia also provides our defenders with the opportunity to regularly use telephone communications," the authors of the petition said.