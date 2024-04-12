Facts

17:41 12.04.2024

Petition to Cabinet calling to suspend provision of phone communications to Russian POWs receives 25,000 votes

2 min read
Petition to Cabinet calling to suspend provision of phone communications to Russian POWs receives 25,000 votes

A petition on the website of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine calling to suspend the provision of telephone communications to Russian prisoners of war has received the 25,000 votes required for consideration.

According to the platform on the government website, the petition was submitted on March 22 and, as of April 12, had received the 25,000 votes required for consideration.

"We are the wives, mothers and sisters of our defenders, who are now in captivity. Our relatives have been scattered in Russian prisons for a long time. During all this incredibly long time, some of us received only a formal written notification from the International Committee of the Red Cross about the stay of our loved ones in captivity. Without information about their state of health, place of stay. Despite months of requests and demands, we cannot hear the voice of our defenders to make sure that they are really alive," according to the text of the petition.

At the same time, it is noted that Russian prisoners of war have the opportunity to contact their relatives.

"We ask that the provision of telephone communications to prisoners be suspended until Russia also provides our defenders with the opportunity to regularly use telephone communications," the authors of the petition said.

Tags: #petition

MORE ABOUT

19:17 02.11.2023
Work on improving mechanism of registration, control over targeted use of humanitarian aid continues – Shmyhal in response to petition

Work on improving mechanism of registration, control over targeted use of humanitarian aid continues – Shmyhal in response to petition

17:42 02.12.2022
Reznikov on petition to cut off electricity, water to Russian embassy in Prague: time for terrorist to get taste of what they doing to civilian population of Ukraine

Reznikov on petition to cut off electricity, water to Russian embassy in Prague: time for terrorist to get taste of what they doing to civilian population of Ukraine

13:16 17.08.2022
Zelensky instructs Shmyhal, Stefanchuk to consider citizens' proposals on salaries for MPs, Cabinet members at minimum living wage

Zelensky instructs Shmyhal, Stefanchuk to consider citizens' proposals on salaries for MPs, Cabinet members at minimum living wage

12:37 26.10.2020
Zelensky urged to submit bill to liquidate District Administrative Court of Kyiv - petition

Zelensky urged to submit bill to liquidate District Administrative Court of Kyiv - petition

15:45 04.09.2019
Volodymyr-Volynsky Poultry Farm calling to sign petition to ban from using antibiotics in agriculture

Volodymyr-Volynsky Poultry Farm calling to sign petition to ban from using antibiotics in agriculture

15:08 14.08.2019
Petition to annul budget financing of political parties reaches required 25,000 signatures

Petition to annul budget financing of political parties reaches required 25,000 signatures

10:49 27.05.2019
Petition for recognizing Holodomor as genocide in Ukraine in 1932-1933 gains required number of votes on Bundestag website

Petition for recognizing Holodomor as genocide in Ukraine in 1932-1933 gains required number of votes on Bundestag website

11:16 23.10.2015
Petition on president's website to dismiss Prosecutor General Shokin on collects more than 25,000 signatures

Petition on president's website to dismiss Prosecutor General Shokin on collects more than 25,000 signatures

13:06 15.01.2014
Petition calling for Tymoshenko's release collects over 109,000 signatures on White House Web site

Petition calling for Tymoshenko's release collects over 109,000 signatures on White House Web site

AD

HOT NEWS

Sybiha dismissed as Dpty Head of President's Office

President focuses attention of Congress of Local, Regional Authorities on energy protection, air defense, job creation, communication with partners

Commander of South Operational Command Kovalchuk announces his resignation from his position

After every prisoner swap information appears that gives hope to families of missing persons – Commissioner

The Netherlands provides extra EUR 1 bln in defense assistance, EUR 400 mln for recovery to Ukraine

LATEST

URCS conducting project on psychosocial support for population in Kirovograd region

Occupation forces inflict two missile, 72 air strikes, shell more than 110 Ukrainian settlements

Defense Ministry: Delegations of Ukraine, USA discuss training programs for military doctors

Impossible to fully protect very large facilities only by engineering structures without air defense – Nayyem

Kuleba discusses with Italian counterpart search for air defense systems for Ukraine

At least one person killed, one injured in enemy attack on New York

Private houses, power lines damaged as Russian forces attack Dnipropetrovsk region

Sybiha dismissed as Dpty Head of President's Office

Yermak urges maximum solidarity to most war-affected Kharkiv, Odesa, Mykolaiv, Zaporizhia regions

President focuses attention of Congress of Local, Regional Authorities on energy protection, air defense, job creation, communication with partners

AD
AD
AD
AD