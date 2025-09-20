Interfax-Ukraine
Video
12:03 20.09.2025

Vehicle carrying soldiers, TV Channel 5 war correspondent detonates magnetic mine near Pokrovsk, all survive

2 min read
Vehicle carrying soldiers, TV Channel 5 war correspondent detonates magnetic mine near Pokrovsk, all survive
Photo: https://www.5.ua/

A vehicle carrying a group of servicemen and Channel-5 war correspondent Olha Kalinovska struck a magnetic mine near the city of Pokrovsk in Donetsk region; the device detonated under the vehicle.

The television channel's website reported that everyone in the car survived, although the vehicle was damaged. After the vehicle was blown up, Russian occupiers began searching for the crew, so the group's task was to find the nearest dugout and hide in it. "We walked 200–300 meters for more than an hour. It was like this: we moved for 20–30 seconds, then lay down. Some lay down, some fell, some hugged a tree," Kalinovska recounted.

It later emerged that one member of the crew suffered a broken leg. "Thank God, everyone is alive and well. All four only have concussive injuries... The driver suffered the most," the war correspondent said.

Petro Poroshenko – former owner of Channel-5 (2003–2021), member of the Ukrainian parliament and leader of the European Solidarity party – called Kalinovska one of Ukraine's best war correspondents and noted that since the full-scale invasion she has been constantly at the front line, "not just filming but taking part in History herself." "I know how often you go to the 'zero' line. I know how much you do so the world can see the true face of the 'Russian world.' And I know how important this work is for Ukraine. You are true heroes," Poroshenko wrote on Facebook on Saturday.

Tags: #donetsk_region #poroshenko #pokrovsk #journalists #channel5 #mine

MORE ABOUT

15:40 20.09.2025
One person killed, 5 others injured in Russian shelling of Donetsk region

One person killed, 5 others injured in Russian shelling of Donetsk region

13:20 20.09.2025
Ukrainian Forces control about 330 km in Dobropillia and Pokrovsk areas – Zelenskyy

Ukrainian Forces control about 330 km in Dobropillia and Pokrovsk areas – Zelenskyy

11:55 19.09.2025
Poroshenko takes big batch of aid to front: drones, armored medevacs, excavators and electronic warfare equipment

Poroshenko takes big batch of aid to front: drones, armored medevacs, excavators and electronic warfare equipment

10:44 19.09.2025
All necessary procedures met in preparation for imposition of sanctions against Poroshenko – Svyrydenko

All necessary procedures met in preparation for imposition of sanctions against Poroshenko – Svyrydenko

14:00 17.09.2025
Poroshenko supported the agreement with Great Britain in the Verkhovna Rada as a step towards NATO

Poroshenko supported the agreement with Great Britain in the Verkhovna Rada as a step towards NATO

16:24 16.09.2025
Co-chair of European Solidarity in Rada insists on adoption of law that will allow MPs to be military

Co-chair of European Solidarity in Rada insists on adoption of law that will allow MPs to be military

13:03 16.09.2025
Poroshenko urges lawmakers not to ignore European Parliament resolution demands

Poroshenko urges lawmakers not to ignore European Parliament resolution demands

09:29 16.09.2025
Defense forces attack Russian positions on Pokrovsk axis – General Staff

Defense forces attack Russian positions on Pokrovsk axis – General Staff

11:00 15.09.2025
Poroshenko brings drones to front for Tetiana Chornovol, who may become MP, and for other brigades in south

Poroshenko brings drones to front for Tetiana Chornovol, who may become MP, and for other brigades in south

15:42 13.09.2025
Poroshenko discusses developments in defense industry with Sikorski

Poroshenko discusses developments in defense industry with Sikorski

HOT NEWS

Citizens' Assessment of Situation in Country, Trust in Social Institutions, Politicians, Officials and Public Figures

Russian troops bombed field hospital in territory of Azovstal, there are casualties – Azov

Press Conference: POW Russian army pilots

Protection of Children of Ukraine: free online courses for children - from Churymov Lyceum

White House Releases Memorandum of Trump's Conversation with Zelensky (transcript)

LATEST

Strengthening energy sustainability of communities via distributed generation in Ukraine

History as weapon amid modern aggression and challenges for Ukraine and Europe

Establishment of the National Association of Lobbyists of Ukraine – beginning of transparent European lobbying practice in Ukraine

Interfax-Ukraine to host roundtable discussion 'Prospects for General Elections in Ukraine'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Initiatives of Ministry of Education and Science, their consequences'

Patient organizations ask the state to unblock resources for purchase of innovative drugs for patients with cancer, orphan diseases

Interfax-Ukraine to host roundtable discussion 'Is the end of the war approaching?'

34th Independence Day of Ukraine: Will the state's sovereignty be defended?

How the activities and inaction of law enforcement officers affect reconstruction, investment climate, and defense capability

What education should be like in times of war: an Action Plan

AD
AD