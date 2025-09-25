Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:16 25.09.2025

Russian commits 847 crimes against journalists, media in Ukraine during full-scale war, 111 media workers die — IMI

2 min read
Russian commits 847 crimes against journalists, media in Ukraine during full-scale war, 111 media workers die — IMI

According to data collected by the Institute of Mass Information (IMI) on Russian crimes since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Russian Federation has committed 847 crimes against journalists and media outlets in Ukraine over the past three years and seven months.

“From August to September, IMI recorded six crimes against the media and journalists committed by Russia. These included cases of journalist injuries, media office damage, and legal pressure. In September, news emerged of the deaths of three media workers who were defending the country in the Ukrainian Armed Forces. One of them had been missing since October 2024,” the message on the IMI website says.

Former journalist of radio Kyiv FM and the publication Nash Kyiv, serviceman Oleksandr Holiachenko died on September 3, 2025 in the Zaporizhia direction. Cameraman-producer of the Starlight Media company and serviceman Denys Ponomarenko died on September 7, 2025 while performing a combat mission in Kharkiv region. Military man, former cameraman of Channel 5 and the ACC media agency Yaroslav Levytsky was considered missing since October 2024. His death became known on September 9, 2025.

In total, 111 media workers have died since the beginning of the full-scale war, 12 of them while performing their professional duties.

Tags: #crimes #war #journalists

MORE ABOUT

13:30 25.09.2025
Zelenskyy says he won't seek reelection after war ends

Zelenskyy says he won't seek reelection after war ends

13:26 25.09.2025
Ukraine has direct support from Trump for strikes on Russian targets – Zelenskyy

Ukraine has direct support from Trump for strikes on Russian targets – Zelenskyy

10:01 25.09.2025
Unacceptable that Russian energy is returning to EU 'through back door' - von der Leyen

Unacceptable that Russian energy is returning to EU 'through back door' - von der Leyen

17:39 24.09.2025
Putin wants to expand war, we must build new security architecture – Zelenskyy

Putin wants to expand war, we must build new security architecture – Zelenskyy

13:22 24.09.2025
Innovation only way Ukraine can offset shortages, inflict disproportionate losses on Russia - Zaluzhny

Innovation only way Ukraine can offset shortages, inflict disproportionate losses on Russia - Zaluzhny

12:07 24.09.2025
Trump committed to backing Ukraine until war’s end – Zelenskyy

Trump committed to backing Ukraine until war’s end – Zelenskyy

09:28 24.09.2025
War in Ukraine won't end anytime soon – Trump

War in Ukraine won't end anytime soon – Trump

18:49 23.09.2025
Trump: If Russia not ready to make deal to end war, USA fully prepared to impose powerful tariffs

Trump: If Russia not ready to make deal to end war, USA fully prepared to impose powerful tariffs

18:10 23.09.2025
Trump: Russian war against Ukraine not making Russia look 'good'

Trump: Russian war against Ukraine not making Russia look 'good'

14:38 23.09.2025
Biletsky says Ukraine can fight effectively, stalemate Russia

Biletsky says Ukraine can fight effectively, stalemate Russia

HOT NEWS

Ukraine establishes diplomatic relations with Papua New Guinea

Russia deliberately refuses to connect Zaporizhia NPP to power, leaving it on diesel for two days – Energoatom

USA scrambles four F-16s to monitor four Russian planes near Alaska

Publishing houses face fines for late school textbook deliveries - Ministry of Education

Zelenskyy says Ukraine will create export platforms in the US, Europe, Middle East

LATEST

Ukrainian, Lebanese FMs discuss boosting economic cooperation

Ukraine establishes diplomatic relations with Papua New Guinea

Stefanchuk on amending Civil Code: This bill is about expanding personal rights of every individual

Sybiha, Finnish FM discuss recent contacts with Washington, Shelter Coalition development

Sybiha, Vatican rep Gallagher discuss release of POWs, deported children

Denmark to develop veteran programs in Kyiv – Klitschko after meeting with Copenhagen Mayor

Inzhur Energy to appeal Kyiv Court of Appeal's ban on building power plant

First Ladies Zelenska, Trump discuss child protection

Sybiha, OSCE Secretary General discuss conditions for achieving peace at meeting in New York

Merz proposes to provide Ukraine with EUR 140 bln loan secured by Russian assets

AD
AD