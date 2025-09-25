Russian commits 847 crimes against journalists, media in Ukraine during full-scale war, 111 media workers die — IMI

According to data collected by the Institute of Mass Information (IMI) on Russian crimes since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Russian Federation has committed 847 crimes against journalists and media outlets in Ukraine over the past three years and seven months.

“From August to September, IMI recorded six crimes against the media and journalists committed by Russia. These included cases of journalist injuries, media office damage, and legal pressure. In September, news emerged of the deaths of three media workers who were defending the country in the Ukrainian Armed Forces. One of them had been missing since October 2024,” the message on the IMI website says.

Former journalist of radio Kyiv FM and the publication Nash Kyiv, serviceman Oleksandr Holiachenko died on September 3, 2025 in the Zaporizhia direction. Cameraman-producer of the Starlight Media company and serviceman Denys Ponomarenko died on September 7, 2025 while performing a combat mission in Kharkiv region. Military man, former cameraman of Channel 5 and the ACC media agency Yaroslav Levytsky was considered missing since October 2024. His death became known on September 9, 2025.

In total, 111 media workers have died since the beginning of the full-scale war, 12 of them while performing their professional duties.