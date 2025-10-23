Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:53 23.10.2025

CoE Secretary General shocked by death of journalist, cameraman from Freedom TV channel due to Russian drone strike

2 min read
CoE Secretary General shocked by death of journalist, cameraman from Freedom TV channel due to Russian drone strike

Council of Europe Secretary General Alain Berset said he was shocked by Russia's murder of Ukrainian media workers from the Freedom TV channel, Olena Hramova (Hubanova) and Yevhen Karmazin, in Kramatorsk, Donetsk region.

“Shocked and saddened by killing in Kramatorsk of journalists Olena Hramova (Hubanova) and Yevhen Karmazin of Freedom, which covers CoE’s work on accountability for Ukraine,” he said on his official X page.

Berset added that “we honor their courage & reaffirm our commitment to truth, justice, and press freedom.”

OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media Jan Braathu also responded to the death of Ukrainian journalists and the injury of another in Kramatorsk.

“Once again, the war against Ukraine has taken the lives of journalists. Today’s Russian drone attack in Kramatorsk, Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine, killed Olena Hramova and Yevhen Karmazin, and wounded Oleksandr Kolychev, journalists of Ukraine’s international broadcaster FREEDOM,” the statement posted on X reads.

The OSCE emphasized that journalists have a protected status under international humanitarian law and should not be targets of attacks.

“I express my condolences to Olena Hramova’s and Yevhen Karmazin’s families and colleagues, and wish a swift recovery to Oleksandr Kolychev,” the representative noted.

As reported, on Thursday morning, Freedom TV journalist Olena Hramova (Hubanova) and cameraman Yevhen Karmazin were killed in a Russian Lancet drone attack on a civilian vehicle in Kramatorsk. The journalists were in a car at a gas station during the attack. Special correspondent Oleksandr Kolychev survived and was taken to the hospital after being wounded, according to the Dom TV channel's website.

Tags: #reaction #europe #journalists

MORE ABOUT

19:21 21.10.2025
Zelenskyy announces new defense capabilities agreement with European partners

Zelenskyy announces new defense capabilities agreement with European partners

16:50 15.10.2025
Poroshenko calls on Europe to live without Russia

Poroshenko calls on Europe to live without Russia

20:04 06.10.2025
Ukrainian farmers to master European requirements, become part of European agricultural community no later than 2035 – opinion

Ukrainian farmers to master European requirements, become part of European agricultural community no later than 2035 – opinion

12:34 04.10.2025
Sybiha calls on Europe to jointly defend against Russian attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure

Sybiha calls on Europe to jointly defend against Russian attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure

19:55 02.10.2025
Zelenskyy agrees on further contacts within Coalition of the Willing with leaders of Denmark, France, Germany, and Poland

Zelenskyy agrees on further contacts within Coalition of the Willing with leaders of Denmark, France, Germany, and Poland

16:21 01.10.2025
PACE calls on Russia to release Ukrainian journalists from captivity – MP

PACE calls on Russia to release Ukrainian journalists from captivity – MP

18:16 25.09.2025
Russian commits 847 crimes against journalists, media in Ukraine during full-scale war, 111 media workers die — IMI

Russian commits 847 crimes against journalists, media in Ukraine during full-scale war, 111 media workers die — IMI

20:00 24.09.2025
Leyen meets with Chinese premier: Europe seeks to cut off revenue streams that fuel Russia's war against Ukraine

Leyen meets with Chinese premier: Europe seeks to cut off revenue streams that fuel Russia's war against Ukraine

12:03 20.09.2025
Vehicle carrying soldiers, TV Channel 5 war correspondent detonates magnetic mine near Pokrovsk, all survive

Vehicle carrying soldiers, TV Channel 5 war correspondent detonates magnetic mine near Pokrovsk, all survive

18:44 17.09.2025
Europe will strengthen support for Ukraine – Metsola

Europe will strengthen support for Ukraine – Metsola

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy on outcomes of his meeting with Trump: We have sanctions on Russia's energy sector; no meeting in Hungary without Ukraine

China helping Russia, not interested in Ukraine's victory - Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy: Ukraine never used American long-range weapons to attack Russian territory

Zelenskyy calls on EU to make decision on frozen Russian assets as soon as possible

Zelenskyy: Ukraine proposes Europe change queue order for Patriot systems

LATEST

Mathernova: Russia fears the truth, that’s why it targets those who tell it

Ukraine counts on cooperation with Finland to purchase long-range missiles – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy, Meloni discuss protection of Ukrainian energy from Russian attacks, SAFE program

NATO's senior rep to Ukraine visits NSATU HQ in Wiesbaden

US Congress considers bipartisan bill on strategic partnership on eastern flank – ambassador

NATO Secretary General to visit London to attend Coalition of the Willing meeting on Friday

Russia wiping out Pokrovsk agglomeration with aerial bombs – 7th corps of Airborne assault troops brigade

Ukraine needs funds from frozen Russian assets in 2026 – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy on outcomes of his meeting with Trump: We have sanctions on Russia's energy sector; no meeting in Hungary without Ukraine

China helping Russia, not interested in Ukraine's victory - Zelenskyy

AD
AD