19:37 04.06.2024

IMI survey: 58% of Ukrainian journalists' psychological state worsened

More than half of the surveyed representatives of the media sphere of Ukraine in the first five months of this year noted a deterioration in their psychological state compared to 2023. This is evidenced by the results of an anonymous quantitative online survey of journalists using the questionnaire method, conducted by the Institute of Mass Information (IMI) from April 18 to May 27, 2024.

"In the first five months of 2024, more than half (58%) of Ukrainian media workers experience a deterioration in their psychological state compared to 2023. The psychological state remains unchanged among 30% of respondents, and 12% report an improvement," the Institute of Mass Information said in the statement received by Interfax-Ukraine.

The study showed that almost all journalists experience a significant impact of war on their psycho-emotional state, which confirms the high vulnerability of this professional group to stressful events. Some 97% of Ukrainian media workers surveyed by IMI feel that a full-scale war has affected their psycho-emotional state, only 3% note that nothing has changed or there is no impact.

The survey also revealed that the emotional and information load increased significantly during the war. This was indicated by 96 and 97% of respondents, respectively.

It is reported that journalists who took part in the IMR survey also indicate certain emotional states from the list of indicators for identifying depression used by the American Psychiatric Association and the National Health Service of Great Britain. The statement stated that this indicator is not diagnostic.

It is indicated that 75% experience constant fatigue (59% based on the annual report for 2023), a slightly smaller number of respondents some 67% indicated depression or hopelessness (35%); 62% experience sleep problems (48%) and irritability (35%); problems with concentration (for example, while reading or watching videos, 55% of respondents (37.6%) have; constant overeating or, conversely, loss of appetite 35% of respondents (10.5%); 31% note an increase in physical pain in certain parts of the body (15%); indicate that they are letting themselves and others down (unreasonable irresponsibility) some 27% (19.1%); some 25% had flashbacks or nightmares (14.3%); some 20% of interviewed journalists report problems in relationships with loved ones (this indicator was not measured in the previous survey); some 13% began to notice that they began to speak and move very slowly or too quickly (this indicator was not measured in the previous survey).

The IMR study demonstrates a significant increase in rates of psychological problems among journalists, indicating an increase in the negative impact of stress factors in 2024 compared to 2023.

"It is alarming that the indicator 'Thoughts that the world would be better off without me, or want to harm myself' has increased significantly and is as much as 8%. In the final IMI survey for 2023, it was only 1%. The significant increase in this indicator is extremely alarming and requires immediate measures from psychological assistance and support," the institute said.

It is noted that only one indicator, of all those listed, decreased and did not increase alcohol consumption and smoking more than usual. It is 11%, whereas in 2023 it was 19.1%. Only 1% of respondents do not experience any of the listed indicators.

The study was conducted using a quantitative anonymous online survey using a simple random sample of potential respondents – working journalists and editors. A total of 181 responses were received from Ukrainian media workers living in all regions of Ukraine, in temporarily occupied territories and abroad. Of these, 70% are women, 29% are men, 1% are of another gender. The maximum error is 5%. The study was conducted from April 18 to May 27, 2024.

