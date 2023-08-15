Facts

09:12 15.08.2023

As result of enemy attack in Lutsk, three people killed, three wounded – administration

As result of enemy attack in Lutsk, three people killed, three wounded – administration

As a result of an enemy attack in Lutsk, three people were killed, three more were injured, Head of Volyn Regional Military Administration Yuriy Pohuliaiko said.

"I am at the scene of the incident. Unfortunately, there are casualties as a result of the hit. As of now, three people have died. Several more victims are in the hospital," he said on his Telegram channel.

As of 08:00, the administration's head also reported three casualties.

Pohuliaiko said two enemy cruise missiles hit an industrial missile.

Details will be later later, now rescuers are working on the spot.

