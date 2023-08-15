Swedish SKF reports missile hit its plant in Lutsk, killing three – media

Swedish bearing manufacturer SKF has reported that a missile hit its plant in Lutsk, killing three employees, Reuters reported on Tuesday.

"Last night there was an attack on the city of Lutsk in Ukraine and our factory has been hit in that attack. We are very sad to confirm that three of our colleagues have been killed," SKF's spokesperson Carl Bjernstam said.

Earlier, representatives of the Ukrainian authorities reported that as a result of Russian airstrikes in several regions of Ukraine on Tuesday, in particular, a missile hit an enterprise in Lutsk.

"Volyn. Unfortunately, as a result of a missile attack, three employees of the enterprise were killed, three more were injured. Elimination of the consequences continues, all the necessary assistance is being provided to people," Oleksiy Kuleba, deputy head of the President's Office, said.

According to Reuters, Bjernstam said the company would look at the consequences of the attack and damage to the factory, but added that its primary focus was on its employees and their safety.

According to the company's latest financial report, SKF has about 1,000 employees in Ukraine. Sales in Ukraine in 2022 accounted for less than 0.1% of total SKF sales, and the Lutsk plant produces about 0.5% of total SKF production in 2022.