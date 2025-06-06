Over 2,000 homes on Ukrainian city of Kyiv's left bank area still without power

More than 2,000 residential buildings on Kyiv's left bank area remain without electricity, according to the Kyiv City State Administration.

"DTEK is working to restore power following last night's enemy attack on the capital. Currently, 2,167 buildings in Kyiv's left-bank districts are without electricity," the statement said.

Power crews are doing their utmost to restore service as quickly as possible. Preliminary estimates suggest electricity could be restored within 24 hours.

Emergency power outages may occur in certain neighborhoods of Kyiv.