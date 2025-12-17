Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:12 17.12.2025

Brussels reports Zelenskyy to personally participate in EU summit

1 min read
Brussels reports Zelenskyy to personally participate in EU summit
Photo: The Presidential Office of Ukraine / www.president.gov.ua

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy will personally participate in the meeting of the European Council, which will be held on December 18-19 in Brussels.

A high-ranking European official told reporters on Wednesday.

"President Zelenskyy will personally visit the European Council tomorrow," he said.

As reported, the main issue on the agenda of the Council meeting is financial support for Ukraine for 2026-2027.

Tags: #zelenskyy #european_council

MORE ABOUT

20:14 17.12.2025
Zelenskyy, Pavel discuss frontline situation, continuation of Czech initiative

Zelenskyy, Pavel discuss frontline situation, continuation of Czech initiative

18:59 17.12.2025
Zelenskyy: Russia's statements about continuing war in 2026 require courage from our partners

Zelenskyy: Russia's statements about continuing war in 2026 require courage from our partners

17:13 16.12.2025
Ukraine, its partners to finance contracts for military personnel who want to remain in the army after war - Zelenskyy

Ukraine, its partners to finance contracts for military personnel who want to remain in the army after war - Zelenskyy

16:30 16.12.2025
Ukraine would like to receive EUR 40–45 bln from Russian assets as early as 2026, use them exclusively for recovery – Zelenskyy

Ukraine would like to receive EUR 40–45 bln from Russian assets as early as 2026, use them exclusively for recovery – Zelenskyy

16:29 16.12.2025
Zelenskyy: Limiting security guarantees for Ukraine over time hasn’t been discussed yet

Zelenskyy: Limiting security guarantees for Ukraine over time hasn’t been discussed yet

16:28 16.12.2025
Ukraine views EU membership as part of security guarantees from European countries – Zelenskyy

Ukraine views EU membership as part of security guarantees from European countries – Zelenskyy

15:13 16.12.2025
Ukrainian delegation to go to USA after US-Russian contacts over weekend or slightly later – Zelenskyy

Ukrainian delegation to go to USA after US-Russian contacts over weekend or slightly later – Zelenskyy

13:57 16.12.2025
Zelenskyy: Putin believes only in power and money, Russian assets should be used to protect against Russian aggression

Zelenskyy: Putin believes only in power and money, Russian assets should be used to protect against Russian aggression

09:59 16.12.2025
Zelenskyy to meet King and PM of the Netherlands, address parliament

Zelenskyy to meet King and PM of the Netherlands, address parliament

21:30 15.12.2025
Zelenskyy and Bundestag President discuss mechanisms for using frozen Russian assets

Zelenskyy and Bundestag President discuss mechanisms for using frozen Russian assets

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy: Russia's statements about continuing war in 2026 require courage from our partners

Servant of People elects Rada Dpty Chairman Korniyenko as new party leader – Arakhamia

New agreements with Germany worth over EUR1.2 bln signed - Shmyhal

Sanctions imposed on only 20% of entire Russian military-industrial complex - FM Sybiha

Norway to finance new arms package for Ukraine worth NOK 3.2 bln – PM

LATEST

Pavel after call with Zelenskyy: It's in our common interest for agreement to bring Ukraine dignified peace

New agreements with Germany worth over EUR1.2 bln signed – Shmyhal

Orbán states European Commission removes issue of using Russian frozen assets from EU Council agenda

SOF: Enemy field artillery depot hit in Luhansk region

Servant of People elects Rada Dpty Chairman Korniyenko as new party leader – Arakhamia

URCS helps victims after Russian airstrike on Zaporizhia

New agreements with Germany worth over EUR1.2 bln signed - Shmyhal

Opposition factions submit bill in Rada on redistributing funds from the 2026 state budget to AFU

Sanctions imposed on only 20% of entire Russian military-industrial complex - FM Sybiha

DOT to purchase DNA systems for AFU

AD
AD