Brussels reports Zelenskyy to personally participate in EU summit

Photo: The Presidential Office of Ukraine / www.president.gov.ua

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy will personally participate in the meeting of the European Council, which will be held on December 18-19 in Brussels.

A high-ranking European official told reporters on Wednesday.

"President Zelenskyy will personally visit the European Council tomorrow," he said.

As reported, the main issue on the agenda of the Council meeting is financial support for Ukraine for 2026-2027.