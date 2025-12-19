Sybiha welcomes adoption of UNGA resolution on Russia's observance of human rights in occupied territories

Interfax-Ukraine
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha welcomed the UN General Assembly's adoption of a resolution on the human rights situation in the Russia-occupied territories of Ukraine, including Crimea and Sevastopol, Sybiha wrote this on Platform X on Friday.

“Ukraine has initiated this resolution annually since 2016. The document strongly condemns Russia’s aggression, reaffirms Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and demands an immediate end to the war and withdrawal of Russian forces. The resolution strengthens international monitoring of grave human rights and humanitarian law violations and underscores the imperative of accountability,” Sybiha wrote on X, thanking 79 states for their fundamental support.

The minister illustrated his message with a screenshot of the voting results on the resolution: 79 for, 16 against, 72 abstained.

