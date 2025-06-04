Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:31 04.06.2025

Kellogg: New US sanctions package against Russia ready for approval

The United States sanctions against Russia are ready, Congress and the White House are ready to approve them, said Keith Kellogg, the US President's special representative for Ukraine and Russia.

"I talked to Lindsey Graham last weekend, and I believe the sanctions are ready; they are ready to go. They called 'The Russian Sanctions Act 2025.' And I think Graham has got them set and ready to drop," Kellogg said.

Kellogg also noted that the sanctions are considered quite burdensome, citing as an example the proposed 500 percent customs tariff on imports to the United States. He added that there is broad agreement on this issue in both Congress and the White House.

