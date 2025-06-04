Zelenskyy, Grossi discuss security problems created by Russian occupation

Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official/

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with IAEA Director Rafael Grossi, they discussed the obvious security problems created by the Russian occupation, in particular the situation at the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant.

"We are doing our utmost to prevent any radiation or other incidents. Unfortunately, the Russian occupation has created problems that no one in the world has known before. I thank everyone who helps us keep this situation within the framework of security," Zelenskyy said in an evening address on Tuesday.

In addition, the president and Grossi discussed energy in Ukraine and nuclear generation.

Zelenskyy thanked the head of the IAEA for his willingness to assist with the completion of the Khmelnytsky NPP and the development of uranium mining in Ukraine.