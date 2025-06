One injured in Kharkiv as result of enemy strike

In Kharkiv, a UAV hit was recorded near high-rise buildings and in the private sector of the Novobavarsky district, a 30-year-old man was injured, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported on his Telegram channel.

"As a result of the ‘arrival’ of an enemy UAV, a private house in the Novobavarsky district caught fire," the head of Kharkiv Regional State Administration, Oleh Synehubov, wrote on the Telegram channel.