18:53 05.08.2025

Croatia to allocate its share to support Ukrainian soldiers – Zelenskyy after call with Plenković

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a phone conversation with Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenković, with whom he discussed a new instrument for the purchase of the U.S. weapons, as well as the Security Action for Europe (SAFE) mechanism.

"Briefed about the situation on the front, the increase in Russian strikes on civilians and cooperation with partners to strengthen our soldiers. We talked about a new instrument for the purchase of American weapons, which is already working effectively. We also discussed the SAFE mechanism and the opportunities that this instrument provides for strengthening the defense capabilities of Ukraine as well. Croatia will allocate its share to support our soldiers," Zelenskyy said in his Telegram channel on Tuesday.

The leaders coordinated the next steps. According to Zelenskyy, active diplomatic work is being prepared to give Ukraine more strength.

Zelenskyy also congratulated Croatia on the Day of Victory and Gratitude to the Homeland – the Day of Croatian Defenders.

In turn, Plenković said he had discussed with the head of the Ukrainian state initiatives on a ceasefire.

"We discussed initiatives to achieve a ceasefire in Ukraine, as well as planned investments in strengthening European defense and further support for the #country through the new European SAFE instrument. Croatia continues to provide political, military, economic and humanitarian assistance to the Ukrainian people," Plenković said on the X social network.

