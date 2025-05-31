Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
11:09 31.05.2025

US Senators familiarize themselves with Ukraine's efforts to return Ukrainian children from Russia

2 min read
US Senators familiarize themselves with Ukraine's efforts to return Ukrainian children from Russia

The Child Rights Protection Centre hosted a meeting between Commissioner for Human Rights of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Dmytro Lubinets, operational director of Bring Kids Back UA, and advisor to the head of the President’s Office Daria Zarivna, with US Senator Richard Blumenthal and US Chargé d'Affaires ad interim in Ukraine Julie Davis.

The American delegation familiarized themselves with the current situation regarding the return of Ukrainian children illegally deported or forcibly transferred to Russia. Particular attention was paid to the real mechanisms for the return of children, the press service of the President’s Office reports.

"Today, there are two main ways to return Ukrainian children. The first is through diplomatic mediation by third countries. At the moment, Qatar, South Africa, and the Vatican play this role. Ukraine is actively working to expand the circle of mediators, with a special emphasis on countries of the Global South. The second way is rescue missions organized by the state in close partnership with public and volunteer organizations," Zarivna noted.

She emphasized that Ukraine provides mediators with up-to-date information and is ready to support large-scale returns if Russia cooperates.

"The deportation and forced displacement of Ukrainian children is a crime of genocide. The Russian Federation is changing children's documents to Russian ones, re-educating them, militarizing their education. The goal is to turn them into soldiers of the Russian army in the future who will fight against their own homeland. A strong international response is needed to save them," Lubinets emphasized.

During the meeting, they discussed the possibility of including the issue of the return of Ukrainian children in the future peace process, as well as the importance of sanctions pressure on Russia.

Tags: #senators #bring_kids_back_ua

MORE ABOUT

20:58 30.05.2025
Shmyhal, US Senators Blumenthal, Graham discuss strengthening of sanctions against Russia

Shmyhal, US Senators Blumenthal, Graham discuss strengthening of sanctions against Russia

20:28 30.05.2025
Senators Graham, Blumenthal meet with Zelenskyy

Senators Graham, Blumenthal meet with Zelenskyy

18:59 28.05.2025
Eleven more Ukrainian children rescued from TOT – Yermak

Eleven more Ukrainian children rescued from TOT – Yermak

18:29 28.02.2025
Zelenskyy meets with U.S. senators before his trip to White House

Zelenskyy meets with U.S. senators before his trip to White House

21:06 17.02.2025
Republican Senator Tillis believes Ukraine to be present at negotiating table

Republican Senator Tillis believes Ukraine to be present at negotiating table

20:59 17.02.2025
Bipartisan Senate delegation visits Kyiv: Military support for Ukraine is in U.S. national interest

Bipartisan Senate delegation visits Kyiv: Military support for Ukraine is in U.S. national interest

14:54 12.08.2024
Shmyhal discusses Ukraine's recovery needs with American senators

Shmyhal discusses Ukraine's recovery needs with American senators

18:05 23.02.2024
Zelenskyy holds meeting with delegation of U.S. senators in Lviv

Zelenskyy holds meeting with delegation of U.S. senators in Lviv

20:20 12.12.2023
Zelenskyy in USA discusses with senators strengthening of air defense, Ukraine's needs for long-range weapons

Zelenskyy in USA discusses with senators strengthening of air defense, Ukraine's needs for long-range weapons

09:29 22.09.2023
Zelenskyy, at meeting with US senators, notes importance of Ukraine's responsibility for aid used, accountability for it

Zelenskyy, at meeting with US senators, notes importance of Ukraine's responsibility for aid used, accountability for it

HOT NEWS

Defense Forces down 69 out of 107 UAVs, three missiles at night

Senator Graham expects US Senate to start introducing bill on sanctions against Russia next week

Senators Graham, Blumenthal meet with Zelenskyy

Explosions heard in Desantnaya Bay in Vladivostok, Russia; Intelligence Agency conducts special operation – sources

Zelenskyy to Turkish FM Fidan: Unfortunately, Russia doing everything to ensure next possible meeting on talks is inefficiant

LATEST

Defense Forces down 69 out of 107 UAVs, three missiles at night

Ukraine hopes for participation of Turkish delegation in reconstruction conference in Rome in July – Sybiha

Senator Graham expects Ukraine-USA business relations to be directed to defense sector

Senator Graham: Trump is very disappointed with Putin

Senator Graham expects US Senate to start introducing bill on sanctions against Russia next week

Senator Blumenthal: Any plan to end this war must guarantee Ukraine's security

The negotiations on 2 June should lead to an unconditional ceasefire or increased support for Ukraine

In May, 888 cases of use of munitions containing dangerous chemical compounds by occupiers recorded

Cabinet increases number of deferments at enterprises identified as critically important for ensuring AFU needs

Zelenskyy: Bulgaria confirms participation in Ukraine-Southeast Europe summit

AD
AD