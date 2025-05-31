US Senators familiarize themselves with Ukraine's efforts to return Ukrainian children from Russia

The Child Rights Protection Centre hosted a meeting between Commissioner for Human Rights of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Dmytro Lubinets, operational director of Bring Kids Back UA, and advisor to the head of the President’s Office Daria Zarivna, with US Senator Richard Blumenthal and US Chargé d'Affaires ad interim in Ukraine Julie Davis.

The American delegation familiarized themselves with the current situation regarding the return of Ukrainian children illegally deported or forcibly transferred to Russia. Particular attention was paid to the real mechanisms for the return of children, the press service of the President’s Office reports.

"Today, there are two main ways to return Ukrainian children. The first is through diplomatic mediation by third countries. At the moment, Qatar, South Africa, and the Vatican play this role. Ukraine is actively working to expand the circle of mediators, with a special emphasis on countries of the Global South. The second way is rescue missions organized by the state in close partnership with public and volunteer organizations," Zarivna noted.

She emphasized that Ukraine provides mediators with up-to-date information and is ready to support large-scale returns if Russia cooperates.

"The deportation and forced displacement of Ukrainian children is a crime of genocide. The Russian Federation is changing children's documents to Russian ones, re-educating them, militarizing their education. The goal is to turn them into soldiers of the Russian army in the future who will fight against their own homeland. A strong international response is needed to save them," Lubinets emphasized.

During the meeting, they discussed the possibility of including the issue of the return of Ukrainian children in the future peace process, as well as the importance of sanctions pressure on Russia.