Republican Senator Tillis believes Ukraine to be present at negotiating table

Republican Senator Thom Tillis, Democratic Senator Michael Bennet and Democratic Senator Jeanne Shaheen believe that Ukraine should be at the table for peace talks.

At a press conference in Kyiv on Monday Tillis said Ukrainians definitely should be at the negotiating table. Thousands of people gave their lives to defend this country. Does anybody really believe that the United States will negotiate an agreement with a European nation that has gone through so much on the battlefield, that has suffered so much, and not be at the table? Of course they will, Tillis said.

He said that it will be seen in the coming weeks and months.

Democratic Senator Bennet also expressed his opinion on the need for Ukrainians to be present at the negotiating table.

She said this is just the beginning stages. She thinks most people in the House and the Senate and the American people share that view as well. Bennet doesn't think they believe that they can achieve a just peace without the participation and leadership of Ukraine, without the participation of Europe; as well as any agreement can be reached behind Ukraine's back.

Senator Shaheen also said it is important for Ukraine to be at the negotiating table, adding that this was voiced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the Munich Security Conference.