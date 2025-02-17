Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
21:06 17.02.2025

Republican Senator Tillis believes Ukraine to be present at negotiating table

2 min read

Republican Senator Thom Tillis, Democratic Senator Michael Bennet and Democratic Senator Jeanne Shaheen believe that Ukraine should be at the table for peace talks.

At a press conference in Kyiv on Monday Tillis said Ukrainians definitely should be at the negotiating table. Thousands of people gave their lives to defend this country. Does anybody really believe that the United States will negotiate an agreement with a European nation that has gone through so much on the battlefield, that has suffered so much, and not be at the table? Of course they will, Tillis said.

He said that it will be seen in the coming weeks and months.

Democratic Senator Bennet also expressed his opinion on the need for Ukrainians to be present at the negotiating table.

She said this is just the beginning stages. She thinks most people in the House and the Senate and the American people share that view as well. Bennet doesn't think they believe that they can achieve a just peace without the participation and leadership of Ukraine, without the participation of Europe; as well as any agreement can be reached behind Ukraine's back.

Senator Shaheen also said it is important for Ukraine to be at the negotiating table, adding that this was voiced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the Munich Security Conference.

Tags: #ukraine #negotiations #war #senators

MORE ABOUT

22:00 23.05.2025
"Tango Freedom" concert dedicated to the 215th anniversary of the May Revolution of Argentina was held in Kyiv

"Tango Freedom" concert dedicated to the 215th anniversary of the May Revolution of Argentina was held in Kyiv

10:02 21.05.2025
Starmer reaffirms support for Ukraine's position in talks with Russia

Starmer reaffirms support for Ukraine's position in talks with Russia

21:10 20.05.2025
USA wants to pay $1,000 to migrants from Ukraine to 'self-deport'

USA wants to pay $1,000 to migrants from Ukraine to 'self-deport'

18:42 20.05.2025
MP Sirko: Trump effectively gives up on Ukraine

MP Sirko: Trump effectively gives up on Ukraine

11:41 20.05.2025
Russia forming pro-Russian ‘Cossack societies’ in occupied territories to control population – ISW

Russia forming pro-Russian ‘Cossack societies’ in occupied territories to control population – ISW

11:08 20.05.2025
Defense Forces repel 156 enemy attacks since day start – General Staff

Defense Forces repel 156 enemy attacks since day start – General Staff

16:53 19.05.2025
Vance: There’s bit of impasse in talks over the war in Ukraine – media

Vance: There’s bit of impasse in talks over the war in Ukraine – media

14:22 17.05.2025
For Putin, negotiations are one of ways of waging war – Poroshenko

For Putin, negotiations are one of ways of waging war – Poroshenko

13:39 17.05.2025
Russia in talks demands to give it five regions of Ukraine and recognize this at intl level – media

Russia in talks demands to give it five regions of Ukraine and recognize this at intl level – media

20:51 16.05.2025
Ukrainian stocks lose up to 5% of their value on news about negotiations with Russia in Istanbul

Ukrainian stocks lose up to 5% of their value on news about negotiations with Russia in Istanbul

HOT NEWS

Trump predicts Russia's collapse, criticizes Zelenskyy at same time

Some 307 servicemen returned from captivity to Ukraine – President

Defense Forces shoot down six out of 14 missiles, neutralize 245 out of 250 enemy drones during the night - Air Force

Russia formulating its ‘memo’ in response to demand for ceasefire over week, sanctions needed – Zelenskyy

Umerov: New exchanges lasting several days expected within Istanbul agreements

LATEST

Kharkiv and suburbs under attack by enemy UAVs

Trump predicts Russia's collapse, criticizes Zelenskyy at same time

AFU General Staff: 11 enemy attacks repelled in Kursk region, five battles still ongoing

Khortytsia groop of troops: enemy Buk-M3 missile system destroyed in one of key axes

Russia modernizes Iskander-M missiles making them harder to shoot down - AFU spokesman

Sybiha after enemy attack on Kyiv: This is clear evidence that increased sanction pressure on Moscow necessary

Poroshenko sues NSDC Secretary Lytvynenko for amending sanction decree against him – lawyer

Four civilians killed, eight injured in Donetsk region in past 24 hours – regional administration

UK Foreign Secretary on Kyiv attack: These are not the actions of a country seeking peace

Ukrainian Red Cross helps eliminate consequences of Russian night air attack on Kyiv

AD
AD