Facts
16:15 08.10.2025

Yermak announces return of two families under Bring Kids Back UA initiative

Two Ukrainian families with three children and teenagers left for the government-controlled territory of Ukraine from the temporarily occupied territories (TOT) as part of the initiative of the President of Ukraine Bring Kids Back UA, head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak has said.

"One of the families lived under occupation for more than four years. The eldest son, 15 years old, has a physical disorder and needed treatment, but it was impossible to get it under occupation. The younger, 8-year-old daughter, spent half her life in fear at the sounds of explosions. Another story is an 18-year-old girl and her mother, who lived in conditions of danger and fear for years, repeatedly tried to leave on their own, but without success," Yermak said on Telegram on Wednesday.

According to him, both families are already in the territory controlled by Ukraine, where they feel safe and can start building a new life.

As reported, as of October 1, within the framework of the president's Bring Kids Back initiative, Ukraine had returned 1,645 children, after which Yermak reported another 25, and the Kherson Regional Military Administration head Oleksandr Prokudin said the group included children aged 10 to 17, without specifying their number.

Tags: #tot #return #children #yermak #bring_kids_back_ua

