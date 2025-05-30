Senators Graham, Blumenthal meet with Zelenskyy

U.S. senators Lidsey Graham (Republican Party) and Richard Blumenthal (Democratic Party) met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv.

During a press conference on Friday, Senator Graham said they met with President Zelenskyy and his team. Senator Blumenthal met with the children who were affected, visited different parts of Kyiv.

He said 82 senators co-sponsored the bill, which is supposed to impose strong sanctions not only on Russia, but also on countries that buy Russian oil, gas, uranium and other products.

Graham said 70% of all Russian oil is bought by China and India.

He announced his visit to Paris, as well as Berlin, to urge European allies to lower the price cap on Russian oil. The senator said if Europe does this, it will matter. It will hurt the Russian war machine.

Graham said if Europe imposes sanctions on China, so will the U.S. Senate.

He also urged China to choose wisely about its purchase of Russian oil.

Graham said China, the game they are playing with Russia is about to change. If they continue to buy cheap Russian oil, fuel for Putin's war machine, there will be a 500% tariff on all your goods coming into the United States.