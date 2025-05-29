Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
12:22 29.05.2025

Orpo: Russia is permanent threat to Finland, entire Europe

1 min read
Orpo: Russia is permanent threat to Finland, entire Europe

Prime Minister of the Republic of Finland Petteri Orpo considers Russia a permanent threat to Finland and all of Europe.

"It was indeed stated that Russia's presence near our borders will increase. That's why we joined NATO when they attacked Ukraine, because it is an inevitable threat to Finland. But we all in Europe must understand that Russia is a permanent threat to all of Europe, not just to us," Orpo said at a joint press conference with Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal on Wednesday in Kyiv, answering a question about preparations for possible Russian aggression.

He noted that the country is watching what is happening on the border, because it is Finland's responsibility. "But this is not only our border - it is the border of Europe and NATO," he added, noting the need to strengthen the defense capabilities of the country and its allies, in particular the military component and production.

Tags: #orpo #russia #finland

MORE ABOUT

12:58 29.05.2025
Ukraine, Finland sign agreements on energy, education, security

Ukraine, Finland sign agreements on energy, education, security

21:23 28.05.2025
Finland provides Ukraine with more than EUR 2.7 bln in military aid, about EUR 816 mln in humanitarian aid since 2022 – Shmyhal

Finland provides Ukraine with more than EUR 2.7 bln in military aid, about EUR 816 mln in humanitarian aid since 2022 – Shmyhal

21:14 28.05.2025
Moscow talking about holding new round of ‘direct Russia-Ukraine negotiations’ in Istanbul on June 2

Moscow talking about holding new round of ‘direct Russia-Ukraine negotiations’ in Istanbul on June 2

13:57 28.05.2025
Russia does not want to exchange citizens of other countries – Zelenskyy

Russia does not want to exchange citizens of other countries – Zelenskyy

12:29 28.05.2025
Russia increases production capacity to 300-350 drones per day – Zelenskyy

Russia increases production capacity to 300-350 drones per day – Zelenskyy

11:04 28.05.2025
EU’s 18th package of sanctions against Russia may contain strong things – Zelenskyy

EU’s 18th package of sanctions against Russia may contain strong things – Zelenskyy

10:22 28.05.2025
Russia to submit its ‘memo,’ Ukraine to respond to their proposals – Zelenskyy

Russia to submit its ‘memo,’ Ukraine to respond to their proposals – Zelenskyy

09:36 28.05.2025
German Foreign Minister calls for joint pressure on Russia with USA

German Foreign Minister calls for joint pressure on Russia with USA

19:17 27.05.2025
Trump says Putin is 'playing with fire'

Trump says Putin is 'playing with fire'

21:18 26.05.2025
Russians preparing new offensive operations – Zelenskyy

Russians preparing new offensive operations – Zelenskyy

HOT NEWS

Next meeting in Ramstein format to be held on June 4

One person killed, another injured in Russian attack in Zaporizhia region

Russian attacks Polohy district with arial bombs, people under rubble

Zelenskyy discusses increasing military aid with Bundestag president

Moscow talking about holding new round of ‘direct Russia-Ukraine negotiations’ in Istanbul on June 2

LATEST

Next meeting in Ramstein format to be held on June 4

Umerov hands over document with Ukraine's position on ceasefire to Russian side

Embassy of Ukraine in Germany denies info about premature end of Zelenskyy's visit to Berlin

One person killed, another injured in Russian attack in Zaporizhia region

Putin's ‘memo’ on peace includes halting NATO expansion, territorial claims – media

Russian attacks Polohy district with arial bombs, people under rubble

Zelenskyy discusses increasing military aid with Bundestag president

Dpty head of President’s Office discusses preparations for summit in Canada on June 15-17 with G7 ambassadors

Sybiha on UN commission report: Documented cases should be used as evidence to bring perpetrators to justice

German govt promises EUR 5 bln in military aid for Ukraine

AD
AD