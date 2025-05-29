Orpo: Russia is permanent threat to Finland, entire Europe

Prime Minister of the Republic of Finland Petteri Orpo considers Russia a permanent threat to Finland and all of Europe.

"It was indeed stated that Russia's presence near our borders will increase. That's why we joined NATO when they attacked Ukraine, because it is an inevitable threat to Finland. But we all in Europe must understand that Russia is a permanent threat to all of Europe, not just to us," Orpo said at a joint press conference with Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal on Wednesday in Kyiv, answering a question about preparations for possible Russian aggression.

He noted that the country is watching what is happening on the border, because it is Finland's responsibility. "But this is not only our border - it is the border of Europe and NATO," he added, noting the need to strengthen the defense capabilities of the country and its allies, in particular the military component and production.