20:46 28.05.2025

Sybiha on UN commission report: Documented cases should be used as evidence to bring perpetrators to justice

Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha welcomes today's report by the Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine, which exposes Russia's tactics of attacking civilians in Kherson region with drones.

"This is the first international report that focuses on this type of systematic and inhumane terror by Russia against the residents of Kherson region, which has been going on for a long time. All documented cases should be used as evidence to bring the perpetrators to justice," he wrote on the social network X.

The minister stressed that every criminal who drops explosives on ordinary people or otherwise targets civilians must be brought to justice.

Earlier, the Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine concluded in a new report that Russian armed forces had committed killings of civilians using drones, which qualified as crimes against humanity.

