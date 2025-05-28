Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:17 28.05.2025

Zelenskyy believes US Senate faces no obstacles to adopting sanctions against Russia

1 min read
Zelenskyy believes US Senate faces no obstacles to adopting sanctions against Russia
Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official/13559

Today, nothing prevents the US Senate from adopting a package of sanctions against Russia, which will bring the possibility of ending the war closer, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"Russia is not going to a cease fire. I think that today nothing prevents the political will and voting in the Senate for this package to be adopted. And then we will be able to bring the possibility of ending this war closer as soon as possible," Zelensky said during a press conference in Berlin on Wednesday.

According to him, then the Russian economy will feel the consequences of the war, and there will be a deficit in the budget of the Russian army.

Tags: #zelenskyy #us_senate

