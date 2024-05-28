Oleksandr Martynenko devoted his entire life to Ukrainian journalism, media sector – Verkhovna Rada

The leadership of the Verkhovna Rada and its Apparatus expressed condolences in connection with the premature death of the founder and head of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency, Oleksandr Martynenko.

"Oleksandr Martynenko devoted his entire life to Ukrainian journalism and the media field... We express our sincere condolences to his family, friends and colleagues," the message on the Telegram channel emphasizes.

The Verkhovna Rada recalled that Oleksandr Martynenko worked as a correspondent, department editor of the Orientyr Deep newspaper, editor-in-chief of the Kharkiv-News agency, president of the Interfax-Ukraine agency, deputy head and consultant of the Presidential Administration of Ukraine, and press secretary of the President of Ukraine.

Since 2003, he was the general director and ultimate beneficiary of the Interfax-Ukraine Information Agency.

In 2001-2003, Oleksandr Martynenko was secretary of the Information Policy Council under the President of Ukraine and a member of the National Council on Television and Radio Broadcasting.

He is honored Journalist of Ukraine, holder of the Order of Merit, third degree, and the Order of Prince Yaroslav the Wise, fifth degree.

As reported, Oleksandr Martynenko died in Kyiv on Tuesday, May 28. He was 63 years old.