18:08 28.05.2024

Zelenskyy expresses condolences on death of founder, head of Interfax-Ukraine agency Oleksandr Martynenko

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed condolences on the death of the founder and long-time head of the Interfax-Ukraine agency, Honored Journalist of Ukraine Oleksandr Martynenko.

"In our time, it is important to convey the truth and be its mouthpiece, so the death of Oleksandr Vladlenovych is a loss for all of Ukraine. He went through a significant and difficult path in Ukrainian journalism, experienced both good and very difficult times with it and the whole of Ukraine. However, the fruits of his labor will forever leave him in the history of Ukraine and the memory of Ukrainians. My condolences to the family and friends and eternal memory of Oleksandr Vladlenovych," Zelenskyy wrote in his telegram channel.

As reported, Oleksandr Martynenko died in Kyiv on Tuesday, May 28. He was 63 years old.

