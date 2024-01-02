Interfax-Ukraine becomes official representative of Dun & Bradstreet in Ukrainian market

Interfax-Ukraine news agency has announced that it has signed a license agreement with Dun & Bradstreet (D&B), becoming its official representative in the Ukrainian market. This step symbolizes a new stage in the development of the Ukrainian business environment, as it opens up access to global resources for verifying and analyzing business information.

The main product of D&B available through Interfax-Ukraine is D&B Hoovers, an online database that allows users to search and verify information about companies around the world. This tool will become an indispensable assistant for those seeking to expand their business horizons.

Also in the arsenal of products are Business Information Reports, which offer an extended investigation of the activities of any company in the world.

Users of D&B and Interfax-Ukraine services will be able to check foreign partners and counterparties, build corporate relationships, minimize risks in terms of payments and contract performance, and search for potential clients and partners around the world. D&B also conducts investigations, aggregates data on counterparty payments, analyzes business statistics and calculates various indices, including fraud, bankruptcy, payment discipline, and financial stability.

D&B's business assessment ratings are considered a global benchmark for making decisions on cooperation. Due to the volume of orders and the well-established business procedure, D&B's services are affordable, and access to information has a user-friendly interface that simplifies data processing.

Oleksandr Martynenko, CEO of Interfax-Ukraine, said that cooperation with Dun & Bradstreet is an important step in the agency's development.

"We are proud to open the gateway to the global information services market for our clients. Our goal is to provide Ukrainian companies with up-to-date and accurate information that will help them grow and prosper in a globally competitive environment. The cooperation between Interfax-Ukraine and Dun & Bradstreet opens up new opportunities for Ukrainian companies seeking to expand their business internationally," he emphasized.

In his turn, Maksym Urakin, Deputy CEO of Interfax-Ukraine and Head of the Business Unit D&B-Interfax-Ukraine, emphasized the strategic importance of the partnership between Interfax-Ukraine and Dun & Bradstreet for Ukrainian business.

"Now, having access to D&B's global network of information, Ukrainian entrepreneurs will be able to significantly improve their competitiveness and reduce risks when searching for and screening partners around the world using the most advanced tools for business intelligence and strategic planning," said Urakin.

This cooperation, in his opinion, is also evidence of the growing interest of global corporations in the Ukrainian market, emphasizing the potential and opportunities that, despite the war, are opening up for investors in the context of business globalization and the prospects for rebuilding Ukraine.

Interfax-Ukraine, as the official representative of D&B in Ukraine, is ready to provide a full range of D&B services and products, including detailed business intelligence and analytics that will be useful to anyone seeking to make informed and balanced business decisions.

The company invites interested parties to discuss cooperation opportunities and demonstrate the system at their convenience, emphasizing its openness to new partnerships and readiness to support the development of the Ukrainian business environment in accordance with international standards.

Interfax-Ukraine is an independent Ukrainian news agency that has been operating in the Ukrainian political and economic information market since 1992 and has gained a reputation as the most authoritative and competent provider of timely and objective information. The editorial office (headquarters) is located in Kyiv. Interfax-Ukraine is not a part of any foreign media holdings. The owner of Interfax-Ukraine is Oleksandr Martynenko.