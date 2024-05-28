Facts

18:06 28.05.2024

Yermak: Oleksandr Martynenko is history of profession, person who will forever be in country's history

Yermak: Oleksandr Martynenko is history of profession, person who will forever be in country's history

Head of the President's Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak spoke about the role and place of the head and founder of the Interfax-Ukraine Information Agency, Oleksandr Martynenko, in the formation of Ukrainian journalism and the state, as well as his personal attitude towards him.

"The founder and head of the Interfax-Ukraine agency, a journalist, a visionary who turned information into art. He had experience working in government, and was a real fourth power in Ukraine. I loved talking with Oleksandr Vladlenovych about geopolitics, communication, the meanings that put into words by different authors and statesmen of the world," Yermak wrote on the Telegram channel on May 28, the day when Martynenko's death became known.

Yermak noted that Martynenko was respected in the media community. "He always maintained objectivity, defended his own position, intelligently and cogently. We argued several times. And although I defend my own opinion to the end, I must admit that I often agreed with him."

"Oleksandr Martynenko is the history of the profession, as well as a person who will forever be in the history of the country. His dedication to the profession, humanity and unshakable faith in the power of words will leave a deep mark in our memory," Yermak emphasized.

"Thank you for everything, Oleksandr Vladlenovych. For your words, for your advice," the head of the President's Office concluded his post dedicated to the memory of Oleksandr Vladlenovych Martynenko with these words.

