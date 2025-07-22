Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
11:51 22.07.2025

Ivano-Frankivsk region plans to resume salt production


The Dolynske deposit (Ivano-Frankivsk region) plans to resume salt production in the near future, mayor of Dolyna territorial community Ivan Dyriv reported on Facebook.

He recalled that the Dolynske salt deposit is one of the oldest in Ukraine – salt has been mined here since the 10th century. Until the mid-20th century, the Dolynske salt-making plant was one of the largest enterprises in the city.

"Finally, after decades of decline, there is hope for the return of Dolynske salt to its former glory. Work is currently underway to restore salt production. These are not just promises, but concrete steps: work is actively underway on the Dolynske deposit development project, and a thorough assessment of the environmental impact is being carried out," Dyriv wrote.

The development of a design solution for the future salt-distillation plant is being prepared by specialists from the State Research and Design Institute of Basic Chemistry NIOCHIM. A special permit for the extraction of rock salt (halite) in 2023 was received by Kharkiv-based Planet Comfort LLC.

"Resumption of salt production in Dolyna is not just an economic project. It is a symbol of revival, a return to historical roots and the opening of new horizons for the region. This is a chance for Dolyna to once again take its rightful place on the map of the salt mining industry of Ukraine," summed up the mayor of Dolyna community.

As reported, in pre-war 2021, Ukraine exported 710,040 tonnes of salt for $28.32 million, while in 2022, supplies abroad fell fivefold in quantity terms - to 142,038 tonnes, and the revenue fell even more - to $3.82 million. The main buyers of Ukrainian salt in 2021 were Poland (39.1%), Hungary (27.4%) and Romania (7.3%). In 2021, Ukraine imported 142,810 tonnes of salt for $12.92 million.

After the occupation by Russian troops in April 2022 of the largest salt producer in the country - Artemsil - Ukraine practically stopped exporting it and began purchasing it abroad.

Tags: #ivano_frankivsk_region #production #salt #dyriv

