Pension Fund allocates almost UAH 68 bln for pension payments for May – Shmyhal

The Pension Fund has completed the payment of pensions for May on time, almost UAH 68 billion have already been received by Ukrainian pensioners, and the Cabinet of Ministers has also allocated UAH 3.1 billion for subsidies and benefits, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal said at a government meeting on Tuesday.

"The Pension Fund has completed the payment of pensions for May on time. Almost UAH 68 billion have already been received by Ukrainian pensioners. Not once in more than 1,000 days of full-scale war have we delayed social payments... In May, the Government also allocated UAH 3.1 billion for subsidies and benefits... In total, UAH 213 billion were allocated from the state budget for social programs in the first four months of this year, which is 14% more than last year," Taras Melnychuk, the representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada, wrote on the Telegram channel.

As Shmyhal stated at the government meeting, "today we are approving a new procedure for compensating the cost of utility services to institutions where IDP families are housed... We are making this procedure more efficient. We are transferring the payment function to the Pension Fund. Payments will be made directly to institutions where IDPs live, and not to the authorities on whose balance sheet these institutions are. Digitalization of the process will avoid abuses."