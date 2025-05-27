Defense Forces shoot down 43 out of 60 UAVs – Air Force

On Tuesday night, the Defense Forces neutralized 43 enemy Shahed-type strike drones out of 60, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

"As of 09:00, air defense neutralized 43 enemy Shahed-type UAVs [drones of other types] in the east, north and south of the country. Some 35 were shot down by fire weapons, and eight were lost/suppressed by electronic warfare," the Telegram message says.

In total, the Russian occupation army used 60 strike UAVs and drones of other types on the territory of Ukraine.

"On the night of May 27 [from 23:50 on May 26], the enemy attacked with 60 Shahed attack UAVs and imitator UAVs of various types from the directions: Millerovo, Orel, Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - the Russian Federation, Hvardiyske – the temporarily occupied Crimea," the Air Force reported.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Enemy air attack means hit nine locations, as well as the fall of downed attack UAVs in three locations.