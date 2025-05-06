Air Force: 54 Shahed attack UAVs confirmed downed, 70 lost from location

Last night, the Ukrainian Defense Forces shot down 54 enemy UAVs, 70 emitter drones were lost, and a total of 136 enemy UAVs attacked Ukrainian territory, the press service of the Ukrainian Air Force reported.

"On the night of May 6, 2025 (from 21:30 on May 5), the enemy attacked with 136 strike UAVs and other types of drone imitators from the areas of Bryansk, Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk of the Russian Federation, Primorsk – temporarily occupied Zaporizhia region," the Armed Forces said on Telegram on Tuesday.

It is reported that as of 10:30, 54 Shahed-type attack UAVs (drones of other types) have been confirmed shot down in the east, north, south and center of the country; 70 enemy drone imitators have been lost (without negative consequences); one UAV is still in the air.

It is noted that the enemy's air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare systems and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

As a result of the enemy attack, Kharkiv, Odesa and Dnipropetrovsk regions suffered.