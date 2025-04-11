Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

18:02 11.04.2025

Air Force and Air Defense shoot down 2,500 cruise missiles, almost 100 ballistic missiles, 17,500 attack UAVs since 2022 – Ihnat

2 min read
Air Force and Air Defense shoot down 2,500 cruise missiles, almost 100 ballistic missiles, 17,500 attack UAVs since 2022 – Ihnat

Head of the communications department of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Yuriy Ihnat, reported that since February 24, 2022, the Air Force, together with the Air Defense of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, shot down: 2,496 cruise missiles; 465 guided aircraft missiles; 97 ballistic missiles; 40 Kh-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles and 17,575 Shahed-type attack UAVs.

Ihnat noted that such results were achieved thanks to the support of Western partners.

"It is worth adding that the lion's share of downed targets in this list is due to the receipt of modern anti-aircraft missile systems and missiles from partners!" Ihnat wrote on Facebook on Friday.

The spokesperson also noted that the Armed Forces of Ukraine have almost exhausted the supply of missiles for Soviet equipment in service with the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"For three years of war, of daily anti-aircraft battles, the Air Force has actually exhausted the resource of missiles for the Soviet anti-aircraft missile forces, and now our soldiers primarily count on the support of partners, in the context of the continuation of supplies of Western systems, and most importantly - missiles to them, to strengthen Ukrainian anti-aircraft defense," he noted.

Ihnat noted that the soldiers of the Ukrainian Armed Forces proved that they can quickly master the Patriot, F-16, Nasams and other technological weapons, and most importantly - "effectively use them against the ‘second army’ of the world."

"The enemy continues to terrorize the Ukrainian people with airstrikes, and we need greater protection for our country, for our cities and our children! We need greater protection for the stability of Europe and the entire civilized world!" emphasized the spokesperson.

Tags: #ihnat #air_force

MORE ABOUT

09:38 09.04.2025
AFU Air Force: 32 enemy UAVs shot down, eight drone simulators lost from location

AFU Air Force: 32 enemy UAVs shot down, eight drone simulators lost from location

10:07 08.04.2025
Defense Forces shoot down nine out of 46 UAVs overnight, 31 more drones lost from location - Air Force

Defense Forces shoot down nine out of 46 UAVs overnight, 31 more drones lost from location - Air Force

11:01 04.04.2025
Ukrainian defenders destroy 42 out of 78 drones used by enemy tonight

Ukrainian defenders destroy 42 out of 78 drones used by enemy tonight

12:46 26.03.2025
Air Force: 56 out of of 117 enemy UAVs shot down overnight, 48 lost from location

Air Force: 56 out of of 117 enemy UAVs shot down overnight, 48 lost from location

12:00 25.03.2025
Some 78 out of 139 Russian drones destroyed, 34 lost in location – Air Force

Some 78 out of 139 Russian drones destroyed, 34 lost in location – Air Force

10:39 18.03.2025
Air Force: 63 enemy UAVs shot down overnight, 64 miss targets

Air Force: 63 enemy UAVs shot down overnight, 64 miss targets

12:09 08.03.2025
On night of March 8, Ukrainian defenders destroy cruise missile, 79 of 145 enemy drones

On night of March 8, Ukrainian defenders destroy cruise missile, 79 of 145 enemy drones

11:19 04.03.2025
AFU Air Force: 65 out of 99 enemy UAVs shot down at night, 32 drone simulators lost from location

AFU Air Force: 65 out of 99 enemy UAVs shot down at night, 32 drone simulators lost from location

13:03 08.02.2025
Defense forces shoot down 67 Russian drones overnight

Defense forces shoot down 67 Russian drones overnight

12:02 31.01.2025
Defense forces shoot down 59 out of 102 enemy drones at night, 37 locally lost, four still in sky

Defense forces shoot down 59 out of 102 enemy drones at night, 37 locally lost, four still in sky

HOT NEWS

Zelensky: We have info that at least several hundred Chinese citizens fighting as part of Russian occupation forces

Ukraine needs ten Patriot air defense systems – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy enacts sanctions against Russian propagandists and shadow fleet

Pistorius: Given Russia's ongoing aggression, peace in Ukraine appears unattainable in near future

British Defense Minister announces GBP 350 mln package to support Ukrainian frontline fighters

LATEST

CRH risks losing EUR 100 mln in Ukrainian assets following court's revocation of antitrust clearance for Dyckerhoff deal

Zelensky: We have info that at least several hundred Chinese citizens fighting as part of Russian occupation forces

UNHCR to continue support for Ukrainians with damaged or destroyed homes – ministry

Ukraine needs ten Patriot air defense systems – Zelenskyy

Special Operations Forces capture 14 russians in Kursk region

Norway to help arm AFU brigades with modern weapons and armored vehicles - Umerov following meeting with counterpart

PM: Ukraine to intensify talks on Association Agreement with EU in coming weeks

EU to allocate over EUR 23 bln in aid to Ukraine this year – Kallas

Zelenskyy enacts sanctions against Russian propagandists and shadow fleet

Norway joins Drone Coalition

AD
AD