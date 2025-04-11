Air Force and Air Defense shoot down 2,500 cruise missiles, almost 100 ballistic missiles, 17,500 attack UAVs since 2022 – Ihnat

Head of the communications department of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Yuriy Ihnat, reported that since February 24, 2022, the Air Force, together with the Air Defense of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, shot down: 2,496 cruise missiles; 465 guided aircraft missiles; 97 ballistic missiles; 40 Kh-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles and 17,575 Shahed-type attack UAVs.

Ihnat noted that such results were achieved thanks to the support of Western partners.

"It is worth adding that the lion's share of downed targets in this list is due to the receipt of modern anti-aircraft missile systems and missiles from partners!" Ihnat wrote on Facebook on Friday.

The spokesperson also noted that the Armed Forces of Ukraine have almost exhausted the supply of missiles for Soviet equipment in service with the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"For three years of war, of daily anti-aircraft battles, the Air Force has actually exhausted the resource of missiles for the Soviet anti-aircraft missile forces, and now our soldiers primarily count on the support of partners, in the context of the continuation of supplies of Western systems, and most importantly - missiles to them, to strengthen Ukrainian anti-aircraft defense," he noted.

Ihnat noted that the soldiers of the Ukrainian Armed Forces proved that they can quickly master the Patriot, F-16, Nasams and other technological weapons, and most importantly - "effectively use them against the ‘second army’ of the world."

"The enemy continues to terrorize the Ukrainian people with airstrikes, and we need greater protection for our country, for our cities and our children! We need greater protection for the stability of Europe and the entire civilized world!" emphasized the spokesperson.