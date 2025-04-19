Defense forces shoot down 33 enemy drones out of 87 at night, 36 more lost in location – Air Force

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua/

Ukrainian defenders shot down 33 Shahed type strike drones, as well as drones of other types launched by the Russian occupiers on the night of Saturday, April 19, according to the Telegram channel of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

"As of 09:00, the shooting down of 33 Shahed type strike UAVs (drones of other types) in the east, north, south and the country was confirmed, while 36 enemy simulator drones were lost in location (without negative consequences)," the AFU said.

In total, the radio-technical troops of the AFU Air Force detected and escorted 95 enemy air attack vehicles – eight missiles of various types and 87 strike UAVs and other types of simulator drones. No missiles were reported shot down.

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare equipment and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in repelling the enemy air attack.

The enemy attack affected Odesa, Sumy, Kharkiv, Donetsk and Zaporizhia regions.