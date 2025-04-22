Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
10:30 22.04.2025

Defense forces shoot down 38 out of 54 enemy drones during the night, another 16 lost from location - Air Force

On the night of Tuesday, April 22, Ukrainian defenders shot down 38 Shahed-type attack drones, as well as drones of other types, launched by Russian occupiers, the Telegram channel of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports.

"As of 09:00, the downing of 38 Shahed-type attack UAVs (drones of other types) in the east, north, south and center of the country has been confirmed. Sixteen enemy drone imitators have been lost (without negative consequences)," the message says.

In total, the invaders attacked Ukraine at night with 54 UAVs, both strike and imitators. The enemy's air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare systems and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

As a result of the enemy attack, Odesa and Kyiv regions suffered.

As reported, the night before last, the occupiers attacked Ukraine at night with two X-31P anti-radar missiles from the airspace over the Black Sea, as well as 96 UAVs, both attack and simulators. The downing of 42 attack UAVs was confirmed, 47 simulator drones were lost without negative consequences.

Tags: #air_force

12:12 19.04.2025
Defense forces shoot down 33 enemy drones out of 87 at night, 36 more lost in location – Air Force

17:20 14.04.2025
Ukrainian Air Force: 40 enemy UAVs shot down last night, 11 imitators fail to reach their targets

18:02 11.04.2025
Air Force and Air Defense shoot down 2,500 cruise missiles, almost 100 ballistic missiles, 17,500 attack UAVs since 2022 – Ihnat

09:38 09.04.2025
AFU Air Force: 32 enemy UAVs shot down, eight drone simulators lost from location

10:07 08.04.2025
Defense Forces shoot down nine out of 46 UAVs overnight, 31 more drones lost from location - Air Force

11:01 04.04.2025
Ukrainian defenders destroy 42 out of 78 drones used by enemy tonight

12:46 26.03.2025
Air Force: 56 out of of 117 enemy UAVs shot down overnight, 48 lost from location

12:00 25.03.2025
Some 78 out of 139 Russian drones destroyed, 34 lost in location – Air Force

10:39 18.03.2025
Air Force: 63 enemy UAVs shot down overnight, 64 miss targets

12:09 08.03.2025
On night of March 8, Ukrainian defenders destroy cruise missile, 79 of 145 enemy drones

