Defense forces shoot down 38 out of 54 enemy drones during the night, another 16 lost from location - Air Force

On the night of Tuesday, April 22, Ukrainian defenders shot down 38 Shahed-type attack drones, as well as drones of other types, launched by Russian occupiers, the Telegram channel of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports.

"As of 09:00, the downing of 38 Shahed-type attack UAVs (drones of other types) in the east, north, south and center of the country has been confirmed. Sixteen enemy drone imitators have been lost (without negative consequences)," the message says.

In total, the invaders attacked Ukraine at night with 54 UAVs, both strike and imitators. The enemy's air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare systems and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

As a result of the enemy attack, Odesa and Kyiv regions suffered.

As reported, the night before last, the occupiers attacked Ukraine at night with two X-31P anti-radar missiles from the airspace over the Black Sea, as well as 96 UAVs, both attack and simulators. The downing of 42 attack UAVs was confirmed, 47 simulator drones were lost without negative consequences.