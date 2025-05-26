Shmyhal discusses further cooperation and future tranche with IMF mission

Photo: https://t.me/Denys_Smyhal/

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal discussed further cooperation between Ukraine and the fund with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) mission led by its head Gavin Gray.

"I thanked him for the seven successful program reviews, thanks to which we were able to attract financial resources to support the country's macroeconomic stability. In total, during the EFF program, Ukraine received about $10.1 billion. Today, a constructive conversation took place regarding Ukraine's further cooperation with the IMF. The fund mission is completing work on the eighth program review, which provides for a tranche of about $500 million. We are counting on a positive result for our country," Shmyhal wrote on Telegram.

The prime minister stressed that the government continues to reform the economy, implementing systemic changes, and among the priorities are improving public investment management mechanisms, improving the work of customs, and improving the investment climate.

The parties also discussed the recovery of Ukraine and the involvement of the financial sector in this process, investments in reconstruction and the use of frozen Russian assets.

"Ukraine is committed to the course of changes that are being implemented in close cooperation with the fund. I am convinced that the IMF remains a reliable partner of Ukraine, and we highly appreciate its trust and support in difficult times for our state," he added.