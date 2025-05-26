Zelenskyy to visit Germany on May 28 – media

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will visit the Federal Republic of Germany on Wednesday, May 28, where, in particular, he will meet with Bundeskanzler Friedrich Merz, Der Spiegel reported on Monday.

"Merz wants to discuss possible steps for further technical negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in a personal meeting with Zelenskyy. He also wants to inform his guest about plans for a new EU sanctions package against Russia, which should increase pressure on Moscow to hold serious negotiations. Zelenskyy will also meet with Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier in Berlin," the ezine says.