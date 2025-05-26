Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:41 26.05.2025

Zelenskyy to visit Germany on May 28 – media

1 min read

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will visit the Federal Republic of Germany on Wednesday, May 28, where, in particular, he will meet with Bundeskanzler Friedrich Merz, Der Spiegel reported on Monday.

"Merz wants to discuss possible steps for further technical negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in a personal meeting with Zelenskyy. He also wants to inform his guest about plans for a new EU sanctions package against Russia, which should increase pressure on Moscow to hold serious negotiations. Zelenskyy will also meet with Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier in Berlin," the ezine says.

Tags: #germany #zelenskyy

MORE ABOUT

21:18 26.05.2025
Russians preparing new offensive operations – Zelenskyy

Russians preparing new offensive operations – Zelenskyy

21:03 26.05.2025
Zelenskyy orders significant increase in Ukrainian drone production

Zelenskyy orders significant increase in Ukrainian drone production

20:34 26.05.2025
Zelenskyy awards soldiers of State Special Communications Service

Zelenskyy awards soldiers of State Special Communications Service

20:14 26.05.2025
Ombudsman tells about difficulties of issuing passports to pupils of Kyiv rehabilitation center evacuated to Germany

Ombudsman tells about difficulties of issuing passports to pupils of Kyiv rehabilitation center evacuated to Germany

09:20 26.05.2025
Trump predicts Russia's collapse, criticizes Zelenskyy at same time

Trump predicts Russia's collapse, criticizes Zelenskyy at same time

14:42 24.05.2025
Some 307 servicemen returned from captivity to Ukraine – President

Some 307 servicemen returned from captivity to Ukraine – President

11:13 24.05.2025
Zelenskyy reports casualties in night attack in Ukraine, calls for increased sanctions against Russia

Zelenskyy reports casualties in night attack in Ukraine, calls for increased sanctions against Russia

17:44 23.05.2025
Croatian PM confirms participation in Ukraine-Southeast Europe Summit – Zelenskyy

Croatian PM confirms participation in Ukraine-Southeast Europe Summit – Zelenskyy

20:38 22.05.2025
Zelenskyy discusses implementation of law on indigenous peoples with reps of national minorities

Zelenskyy discusses implementation of law on indigenous peoples with reps of national minorities

11:20 22.05.2025
Russians not giving signals about ceasefire, so pressure on Russia needed – Zelenskyy

Russians not giving signals about ceasefire, so pressure on Russia needed – Zelenskyy

HOT NEWS

Russians preparing new offensive operations – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy orders significant increase in Ukrainian drone production

MFA: Intervision-2025 song contest organized by Russia is propaganda tool, means of whitewashing aggressive policies

Lubinets: Through negotiations channel with Russian ombudsman, one can learn about fate of Ukrainians in TOT, in Russia

Surveillance devices found in homes of Ukraine's Anti-Corruption Court staff, criminal cases opened over interference in justice – court statement

LATEST

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights calls for end to daily killings, destruction in Ukraine

MFA: Intervision-2025 song contest organized by Russia is propaganda tool, means of whitewashing aggressive policies

Zelenskyy congratulates people of Georgia on Independence Day

Last batch of F-16 fighters intended for Ukraine sent from the Netherlands

Business urges govt to postpone amendments to regulation of chemical substances

Latvia transfers another 1,500 drones to Ukraine - defense minister

Russia rules out US participation in Istanbul talks at last minute – Sybiha

Sweden provides SEK 4.8 bln to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities

NovaPay increases number of POS terminals in Nova Poshta branches to 7,500, plans to reach 10,000 in 2025

Applications open for fourth cohort of REDpreneurUA program

AD
AD