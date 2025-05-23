Ukraine’s Special Operations Forces hit important facility of Russian military-industrial complex – General Staff

Photo: https://t.me/GeneralStaffZSU/

On the night of May 23, units of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces, hit PJSC Energia, located in the city of Yelets, Lipetsk region, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports.

"The hit in the area of ​​the target has been confirmed, a series of explosions have been recorded. A fire broke out on the territory of the facility. Detailed information on the consequences of the hit is being clarified," the message on the Telegram channel states.

It is noted that PJSC Energia is one of the largest manufacturers of chemical power sources in the Russian Federation. The enterprise is the only manufacturer of batteries for planning and correction modules installed on aircraft bombs.

"The plant ensures the production of batteries for the Iskander-M missile complex and sea-based cruise missiles. It also produces a number of universal batteries for power supply systems in special equipment. The shutdown of PJSC Energia could leave some of the Russian occupiers' military equipment and weapons without critical power cells," the General Staff noted.