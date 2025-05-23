Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:03 23.05.2025

Three people killed, four injured over past day in Donetsk region

As a result of enemy shelling in Donetsk region over the past 24 hours, three civilians were killed and four were injured, the National Police reported.

"Donetsk region. Three killed, four wounded: police documented war crimes by Russians. Russian troops shelled 15 populated areas. Forty-seven civilian objects were damaged, including 19 residential buildings," the National Police said on Friday.

Kostiantynivka withstood five attacks: one person was killed, two residents were wounded. The Russians hit Rayhorodok with a Lancet-type strike UAV - they killed a civilian, wounded another. One person was killed and one was wounded in Pokrovsk.

Tags: #donetsk_region #killed

