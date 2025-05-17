Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
11:04 17.05.2025

Ratio of victims of attack by Russian drone in Sumy region on regular bus changed: nine killed, four injured

Ratio of victims of attack by Russian drone in Sumy region on regular bus changed: nine killed, four injured
Nine people were killed and four were injured as a result of an enemy UAV attack on a regular bus near Bilopillia, Sumy Regional Military Administration said in its Telegram channel on Saturday.

"The number of deaths, unfortunately, has increased to nine people. As a result of an enemy UAV strike on a regular bus near Bilopillia, nine people were killed and four were injured," the administration said.

As reported at 06:17 on Saturday, the enemy struck, previously, the Lancet UAV, on a regular bus that was transporting civilians on the Bilopillia-Sumy route. Initially, eight people were reported dead and five injured, but one of the injured could not be saved.

