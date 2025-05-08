Unknown person opens fire in Sofiyivska Borschahivka near Kyiv, several people die

Several people were killed in the village of Sofiyivska Borschahivka in Bucha district of Kyiv region on Thursday as a result of a shooting by an unknown person, the National Police of Ukraine reported on its Facebook page.

"Today at 15:22 the police received a report that in the village of Sofiyivska Borshhahivka a man shot citizens. All emergency services are currently working at the scene and a special operation is being conducted to detain the perpetrator," the report says.

Sofiyivska Borschahivka directly borders Kyiv.