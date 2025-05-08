Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
17:06 08.05.2025

Unknown person opens fire in Sofiyivska Borschahivka near Kyiv, several people die

1 min read
Several people were killed in the village of Sofiyivska Borschahivka in Bucha district of Kyiv region on Thursday as a result of a shooting by an unknown person, the National Police of Ukraine reported on its Facebook page.

"Today at 15:22 the police received a report that in the village of Sofiyivska Borshhahivka a man shot citizens. All emergency services are currently working at the scene and a special operation is being conducted to detain the perpetrator," the report says.

Sofiyivska Borschahivka directly borders Kyiv.

