21:23 22.05.2025

FMs of Ukraine and Canada discuss the need for additional pressure and sanctions against Russia

Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha has held his first telephone conversation with the newly appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs of Canada Anita Anand, inviting her to Ukraine.

“Grateful for reaffirming Canada’s unwavering strong support and solidarity with the Ukrainian people. We focused on diplomatic efforts to achieve a just and comprehensive peace for Ukraine,” Sybiha said on X.

He reaffirmed that a complete and lasting ceasefire of at least 30 days remains necessary for peace efforts to have a chance of success.

“We discussed the need for additional pressure and sanctions against Russia, which continues to reject a ceasefire and stall the peace process. I emphasized that possible measures could target Russian energy, including a lower oil price cap, as well as impose additional sanctions on Russia's banking sector, including the central bank,” Sybiha stressed.

The ministers also coordinated additional steps and contacts to strengthen international support for Ukraine during Canada's G7 presidency.

“I invited my colleague to visit Ukraine at a convenient time,” the foreign minister of Ukraine noted.

