Ukrainian Red Cross launches new cycle of social rehabilitation program for veterans and their families

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) has launched a new cycle of its social rehabilitation program for veterans and their families.

"The first race of this series took place ... at the Shore of Hope recreation center in Khmelnytsky region. Ten veteran families from various communities across the region participated. The program's format provides simultaneous support for the veteran and their loved ones," the Communications and Marketing Department of the National Committee of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society told Interfax-Ukraine on Wednesday.

A multidisciplinary team from the URCS (psychologists, a supervisor, a program coordinator, and veteran support specialists from the communities where the families came from) were working with the participants for seven days.

The program encompassed a wide range of activities: from individual and group consultations with psychologists to psychoeducational sessions on stress, emotional balance, and mutual support. Specialists also conducted physical therapy sessions, developed personalized recovery plans, and organized recreational activities such as music therapy, pottery, breathing and bodywork practices, training in specialized gyms, and outdoor recreation.

Special events were organized for children, aimed at developing emotional awareness, mutual support skills, restoring a sense of safety, and working with their own resources. This allowed the children not only to feel supported but also to find a space to connect with peers in similar life circumstances.

The program's participant group is formed within neighboring communities so that after the program's completion, families can maintain contact with each other and, if necessary, seek help in their communities - from veteran support specialists, mobile rehabilitation teams, and psychosocial support specialists.

The program was implemented with the support of the Japanese Red Cross and in cooperation with the Ministry of Social Policy, Family and Unity of Ukraine, Khmelnytsky Regional Veterans Administration, the regional center for social services, and Khmelnytsky City Council.