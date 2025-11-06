Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
17:48 06.11.2025

Mobile rehabilitation units of Ukrainian Red Cross Society start operating in Kharkiv region


Mobile rehabilitation units of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) have started their activities in Kharkiv region.

"Since September, residents of Kharkiv region who require rehabilitation services have been able to receive assistance directly at home. This has become possible thanks to the launch of mobile rehabilitation units in the region," the URCS reported on Facebook.

Specialists work with people who need to restore lost motor functions or improve their physical or emotional state, particularly after injuries, traumas, illnesses, surgeries, amputations, or joint replacements. During a patient visit, a physical therapist and their assistant evaluate the patient's condition and develop an individualized rehabilitation program. Depending on the prognosis for recovery, they conduct rehabilitation sessions and, if necessary, provide rehabilitation aids such as walkers, canes, crutches, and wheelchairs. Additionally, physical therapists evaluate living conditions and provide recommendations for improvement.

Rehabilitation services can be accessed through referrals from a family doctor, other healthcare providers, medical facilities, social services, or volunteers from other Ukrainian Red Cross Society programmes. Individuals can also contact the URCS hotline: 0 800 332 656.

The activities of physical and mental rehabilitation in Kharkiv region are implemented with the support of the Danish Red Cross. URCS mobile rehabilitation units operate in 13 regions of Ukraine.

