Ukraine needs professional diplomacy - Herasymov

Photo: https://eurosolidarity.org/2025/05/20

To achieve peace, Ukraine needs internal unity and the work of a professional diplomatic team, said Artur Herasymov, co-chair of the European Solidarity faction, at a briefing. At the same time, the authorities are again blocking the participation of the leader of the European Solidarity party, the fifth president of Ukraine (2014-2019), MP of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko in the NATO Parliamentary Assembly.

Separately, he drew attention to the fact that Poroshenko is again being tried to prevent him from attending important international meetings of the NATO PA, where he is a member of the official delegation.

"Representatives of the US and other countries of the world are waiting for him, but the authorities believe that its main enemy is not Putin, but Poroshenko," Herasymov said.

According to him, Ukraine now needs the support of the Armed Forces and professional diplomacy more than ever. He also criticized the government's cooperation with representatives of Opposition Platform - For Life, who, according to him, supported the Russian invasion, but still remain in parliament.

"Unity should be with pro-European, democratic political forces," the deputy emphasized.

"We remember Zelenskyy's main promise in 2019 - to stop the war and achieve peace. But the reality is that the aggressor is Putin, and it was he who started the war and the full-scale invasion," Herasymov noted.

He also emphasized that support for the army should be not only in words, but also in real deeds, in particular in forming a budget without deficits that affect the financing of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.