Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:54 10.12.2025

Trump is trying to weaken USA-Europe alliance – Pope Leo

2 min read
Trump is trying to weaken USA-Europe alliance – Pope Leo
Photo: https://www.vaticannews.va/uk.html

Pope Leo XIV believes that US President Donald Trump is weakening the "true alliance between Europe and the United States" with his actions, Sky news reports.

Pope Leo XIV commented on Donald Trump’s recent statements, where he said that Europe is in decline and has weak leaders. "Unfortunately, some parts [of the peace plan] I have seen make a huge change in what was, for many years, a true alliance between Europe and the United States," he added.

He then directly referred to the US president: "So this is a program that President Trump and his advisers have developed. He is the president of the United States. He has the right to do this, but there are a number of points in it that I think many people in the United States will agree with, but many others will perceive things differently."

When asked whether he considered the US-proposed "peace plan" for Ukraine fair, Leo XIV replied that he preferred not to comment on its content. Earlier, Sky news quoted Trump as saying that Kyiv’s European allies "talk but don’t deliver… and the war just goes on and on." Trump said: "I know good leaders. I know bad leaders. I know smart ones. I know stupid ones. There are really stupid ones." "But they’re doing a bad job. Europe is doing a bad job on a lot of issues."

Tags: #trump #pope_leo_xiv

MORE ABOUT

09:33 10.12.2025
Pope Leo XIV calls for continued dialogue to achieve just peace in Ukraine - media

Pope Leo XIV calls for continued dialogue to achieve just peace in Ukraine - media

15:22 09.12.2025
Trump claims he prevented World War III, criticizes Europe's role in ending Ukraine war

Trump claims he prevented World War III, criticizes Europe's role in ending Ukraine war

14:12 09.12.2025
Zelenskyy invites Pope to visit Ukraine

Zelenskyy invites Pope to visit Ukraine

13:59 09.12.2025
Trump believes it's time to hold elections in Ukraine

Trump believes it's time to hold elections in Ukraine

12:41 09.12.2025
Trump: ‘Impotent’ Europeans can only fume as Trump rightly sidelines them from Ukraine deal

Trump: ‘Impotent’ Europeans can only fume as Trump rightly sidelines them from Ukraine deal

12:15 09.12.2025
Zelenskyy and Pope Leo XIV's meeting concludes – media

Zelenskyy and Pope Leo XIV's meeting concludes – media

12:56 04.12.2025
Half of Europeans see Trump as enemy of Europe, rate risk of war with Russia as 'high ' - survey

Half of Europeans see Trump as enemy of Europe, rate risk of war with Russia as 'high ' - survey

20:07 02.12.2025
Trump calls war in Ukraine 'chaos' that is not easy to settle

Trump calls war in Ukraine 'chaos' that is not easy to settle

14:35 02.12.2025
Zelenskyy instructs delegation to continue working with Trump and European partners in most constructive manner possible

Zelenskyy instructs delegation to continue working with Trump and European partners in most constructive manner possible

15:12 01.12.2025
Trump confirms Witkoff's meeting with Putin this week

Trump confirms Witkoff's meeting with Putin this week

HOT NEWS

NABU detectives conduct searches in central office of State Tax Service, two of its regional departments

MPs probe alleged 'Midas' case interference, SBI says no staff suspended yet

Air Defense neutralizes 50 of 80 enemy drones overnight, hits at 7 locations

No Ukrainian troops in Pokrovsk in autumn; now they control nearly half of city – Syrsky

Most Americans support continuing arms supplies to Ukraine, imposing additional economic sanctions on Russia - poll

LATEST

NABU detectives conduct searches in central office of State Tax Service, two of its regional departments

Anti-corruption chief questions source of bail money for 'Midas' suspects

Small protest targets financial watchdog chief Pronin outside parliament

Advisory Board of Ukraine Recovery Agency begins work

MPs probe alleged 'Midas' case interference, SBI says no staff suspended yet

BES liquidates underground cigarette manufacturing workshop in Kyiv region

Defense official and two retail workers caught selling off old warships

Poroshenko initiates transfer of funds from energy corruption schemes to military

Air Defense neutralizes 50 of 80 enemy drones overnight, hits at 7 locations

No Ukrainian troops in Pokrovsk in autumn; now they control nearly half of city – Syrsky

AD
AD