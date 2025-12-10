Pope Leo XIV calls for continued dialogue to achieve just peace in Ukraine - media

Pope Leo XIV has called for continued dialogue to achieve a just and lasting peace in Ukraine, Reuters reported, citing the Vatican.

The statement came after the pontiff met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday at the papal residence of Castel Gandolfo near Rome.

The pope "reaffirmed the need to continue the dialogue and expressed his urgent desire that the current diplomatic initiatives lead to a just and lasting peace," the Vatican said in a statement after the meeting.

"In addition, the issues of prisoners of war and the need to ensure the return of Ukrainian children to their families were also discussed," Reuters quoted the Vatican as saying, which is mediating between Ukraine and Russia on the issue of the return of illegally deported children.