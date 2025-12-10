Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:33 10.12.2025

Pope Leo XIV calls for continued dialogue to achieve just peace in Ukraine - media

1 min read
Pope Leo XIV calls for continued dialogue to achieve just peace in Ukraine - media

Pope Leo XIV has called for continued dialogue to achieve a just and lasting peace in Ukraine, Reuters reported, citing the Vatican.

The statement came after the pontiff met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday at the papal residence of Castel Gandolfo near Rome.

The pope "reaffirmed the need to continue the dialogue and expressed his urgent desire that the current diplomatic initiatives lead to a just and lasting peace," the Vatican said in a statement after the meeting.

"In addition, the issues of prisoners of war and the need to ensure the return of Ukrainian children to their families were also discussed," Reuters quoted the Vatican as saying, which is mediating between Ukraine and Russia on the issue of the return of illegally deported children.

Tags: #pope_leo_xiv #peace

MORE ABOUT

09:54 10.12.2025
Trump is trying to weaken USA-Europe alliance – Pope Leo

Trump is trying to weaken USA-Europe alliance – Pope Leo

20:48 09.12.2025
Trump gives Zelenskyy days to respond to peace plan, wants deal 'before Christmas' – Financial Times

Trump gives Zelenskyy days to respond to peace plan, wants deal 'before Christmas' – Financial Times

14:12 09.12.2025
Zelenskyy invites Pope to visit Ukraine

Zelenskyy invites Pope to visit Ukraine

12:15 09.12.2025
Zelenskyy and Pope Leo XIV's meeting concludes – media

Zelenskyy and Pope Leo XIV's meeting concludes – media

16:00 06.12.2025
Zelenskyy: Today, the best gift for all of Ukraine would be just peace

Zelenskyy: Today, the best gift for all of Ukraine would be just peace

19:42 02.12.2025
Kallas on ending war: This could be pivotal work week for diplomacy

Kallas on ending war: This could be pivotal work week for diplomacy

12:10 02.12.2025
Rubio, in his talk with German counterpart, reaffirms US goal of ending the war, achieving lasting peace in Ukraine as soon as possible

Rubio, in his talk with German counterpart, reaffirms US goal of ending the war, achieving lasting peace in Ukraine as soon as possible

19:40 27.11.2025
Zelenskyy, Dutch PM discuss diplomatic situation following meetings in Geneva

Zelenskyy, Dutch PM discuss diplomatic situation following meetings in Geneva

20:46 25.11.2025
Spanish PM: We at crucial stage in achieving just, lasting peace

Spanish PM: We at crucial stage in achieving just, lasting peace

20:38 24.11.2025
Ukraine peace plan moving in the right direction – Finnish PM

Ukraine peace plan moving in the right direction – Finnish PM

HOT NEWS

NABU detectives conduct searches in central office of State Tax Service, two of its regional departments

MPs probe alleged 'Midas' case interference, SBI says no staff suspended yet

Air Defense neutralizes 50 of 80 enemy drones overnight, hits at 7 locations

No Ukrainian troops in Pokrovsk in autumn; now they control nearly half of city – Syrsky

Most Americans support continuing arms supplies to Ukraine, imposing additional economic sanctions on Russia - poll

LATEST

NABU detectives conduct searches in central office of State Tax Service, two of its regional departments

Anti-corruption chief questions source of bail money for 'Midas' suspects

Small protest targets financial watchdog chief Pronin outside parliament

Advisory Board of Ukraine Recovery Agency begins work

MPs probe alleged 'Midas' case interference, SBI says no staff suspended yet

BES liquidates underground cigarette manufacturing workshop in Kyiv region

Defense official and two retail workers caught selling off old warships

Poroshenko initiates transfer of funds from energy corruption schemes to military

Air Defense neutralizes 50 of 80 enemy drones overnight, hits at 7 locations

No Ukrainian troops in Pokrovsk in autumn; now they control nearly half of city – Syrsky

AD
AD